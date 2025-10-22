NASCAR San Diego Unveils Naval Base Coronado Street Course

16-turn, 3.4-mile circuit awaits competitors in all three NASCAR national series in 2026

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2025) – Earlier today, NASCAR declassified renderings of the street course it will use for next year’s NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril. Digital renderings and maps reveal a challenging 16-turn, 3.4-mile street circuit at Naval Base Coronado that mix high-speed action with breathtaking views. The street course will also provide a star-spangled backdrop to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy, June 19-21, 2026.

“It’s so exciting to finally share the street course layout and provide this first look for our long-time and new fans,” said NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo. “Anticipation for this event is already high, and we know this course layout will raise that level of excitement even higher. We can’t wait to see how the best drivers in the world meet this challenge, while celebrating America’s Navy.”

Grandstand seating and hospitality will be available throughout the circuit, the longest course on NASCAR’s 2026 schedule. It features a quick right-hand turn after the Ellyson Start/Finish Line, before two quick 90-degree left handers launch competitors on a high-octane journey around the San Diego Bay and one of the world’s foremost military installations, Naval Base Coronado.

Course highlights include:

The Ellyson Start/Finish Line: Named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. His training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.”

Named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. His training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.” Turn 5, Carrier Corner: This sharp left-hand turn is located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers.

This sharp left-hand turn is located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers. Turn 8, Coronado Chicane: This begins a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base.

This begins a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base. Turn 14, Runway Road: Aptly named, given it is located near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field.

NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, 2026, with plans to honor the military forthcoming. Friday access will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited amount of Coronado residents and then culminate with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome aboard June 20-21, 2026. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, June 20, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday, June 21.

Race fans have already begun placing deposits for pre-sale tickets at NASCARSanDiego.com. The ticket pre-sale window for depositors begins Oct. 23, with tickets going on sale to the public on Nov. 7.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

About Sports San Diego

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Rady Children’s Invitational, Holiday Bowl, California State Games, and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.