HEIM WINS AT MARTINSVILLE, EXTENDS SINGLE SEASON TRUCK SEASON WIN RECORD

Honeycutt Finishes Second, Advances to Championship 4

MARTINSVILLE, VA. (October 24, 2025) – Corey Heim inched by TRICON Garage teammate Brent Crews with less than 20 laps enroute to victory in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway. The Georgia-native added to his Truck Series single season win record with his 11th victory this season and 22nd victory of his career. In the last 10 races, Heim has won seven and had already clinched a Championship 4 berth at Phoenix next weekend by virtue of his win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval earlier this month. It is the third straight year that Heim will be a Championship 4 participant.

Heim crossed the finished line ahead of Toyota teammate Kaden Honeycutt and fellow Toyota Development Driver Brent Crews, who recorded his second career top-five in just nine career Truck Series starts.

Honeycutt, who entered the race just five points above the cutline, made a late-race charge to bring home a runner-up finish that propelled him to his first Championship 4 birth. The Texas-native became the second Toyota Tundra TRD Pro locked into the Championship 4 by virtue of winning the tiebreaker over Layne Riggs with the best finish of the Round of 8 between the two drivers.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 24 of 25 – 200 Miles, 105.2 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, KADEN HONEYCUTT

3rd, Layne Riggs*

4th, BRENT CREWS

5th, Corey Lajoie*

8th, TANNER GRAY

11th, GIO RUGGERIO

15th, PATRICK STAROPOLI

16th, TIMMY HILL

20th, JUSTIN CARROLL

26th, TONI BREIDINGER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

How does it feel to bring home another win tonight?

“We’ve got a big race next week and a lot of momentum heading into Phoenix and keep our guys with their heads held high and you know what they are working on going to Phoenix. I feel like it was a rocky race there getting behind on track position. We wanted to capitalize on our day and make the most of it. I really think we had the truck we had in the spring, but once we got out front it really showed that we had something to work with here. Just really grateful to everyone at TRICON Garage, Toyota, Safelite, Mobil 1, Celsius, and just everyone that’s gotten me to this point so far. It feels sweet to close it out. It’s going to be tough, but I’m confident we can do it.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

You made it to the Championship 4 on a tiebreaker with a second-place finish. What are your emotions right now?

“It’s awesome. I could have easily been on the couch after July. Thanks to Stewart (Freisen) and Halmar, and Jimmie (Villeneuve, crew chief) and all these guys at Toyota. Jimmie is another reason why I was able to drive this truck – he believed in me. The rest of these guys, Toyota, Halmar, Al Hankey, Chris Larson. It looks like I just won the super bowl, but I don’t come from a lot. I worked my ass off with my dad in my garage and worked all night on racecars to get to this point. It means a lot that I even had a chance. I hate that I didn’t execute that last restart very well to be Corey, but it doesn’t matter anymore. I’m glad that he got the win and we get to go fight for a championship now next week. It’s pretty incredible.”

What does it mean to make it to the Championship 4 running for two different teams in your first season in the Truck Series?

“It’s awesome. Thanks to Stewart (Friesen), Toyota, HFR, for the opportunity to step in this seat for him and do a good job for them. I wanted to do it so damn bad for Stewart and this race team and this playoff run was for them more than it was myself. I should have very easily been on the couch in July and the rest of this year and not been in the playoffs. Thanks to amazing people like Chris Larson, Jimmie, Al Hankey, and Toyota. I’m so thankful to be part of this manufacturer next year. I’m so grateful and we get to go to Phoenix next week and get to fight for it. Regardless if we get to win it or not, it’s been an amazing season for me and just the fact that I even got here is pretty incredible.”

