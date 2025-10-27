NTT IndyCar

Murray Leads Andretti Power Playin Chris Griffis Memorial Test at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Oct. 27, 2025) – Sebastian Murray laid down the first marker for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, leading the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on Oct. 27 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Murray was quickest among 24 drivers turning laps on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit, stopping the clocks at 1 minute, 14.5035 seconds in the No. 27 Andretti Global car. Murray, from Scotland, finished 13th in the series standings in 2025 as a rookie for Andretti Cape INDY NXT before moving to the Andretti team after this season for 2026.

“Great day at IMS,” Murray said. “We finished P1, so obviously thrilled. The team was amazing today, and we learned a lot and improved a lot. We were obviously very fast all day, so massive thank you to the team.”

The quick lap by Murray was the highlight of a strong performance for Andretti Global, whose drivers seized the top three spots on the time chart. Andretti Global drivers also have won the last two championships in the INDYCAR development series.

Series veterans and Andretti newcomers Max Taylor and Josh Pierson ended up second and third, respectively. Taylor’s best lap was 1:14.6366 in the No. 28 car, while Pierson ended up at 1:14.6674 in the No. 29 machine. Taylor was quickest overall in the morning session at 1:15.0926.

Nikita Johnson was fourth overall and the quickest rookie at the test, turning a best lap of 1:14.8849 in the No. 21 Cape Motorsports car. USF2000 and USF Pro 2000 series runner-up Johnson made three INDY NXT starts early in the 2025 season but will be eligible for Rookie of the Year honors in 2026.

AJ Foyt Racing marked a successful return to the INDYCAR development series with USF Pro 2000 veteran and INDY NXT rookie Alessandro de Tullio rounding out the top five at 1:15.0406.

The annual open test is named in memory of Chris Griffis, the team manager of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports who passed away suddenly in September 2011. Twenty-four drivers – three more than the burgeoning 21 cars that ran most of the 2025 season – combined to turn 1,728 laps over the two sessions of the test day.

The 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season starts Sunday, March 1 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

