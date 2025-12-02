ARCA Menards Series West 2026 Schedule Announced; 13 Races Set at 11 Tracks

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (December 2, 2025) – The ARCA Menards Series West schedule has been announced, with 13 races set at 11 tracks spread across six states.

The ARCA Menards Series West calendar will expand from 12 races in 2025 to 13 in 2026, the most since 2019.

Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway will open the season and, for the first time since 2018, close the season, while the combination race with the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway moves to a Thursday night slot the week after the opener.

“The ARCA Menards West Series continues with its established mix of high-profile major events in conjunction with the NASCAR National Series and NTT IndyCar Series, plus races at tradition-rich short tracks across the west region,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Since 1954 the West Series has delivered quality stock car racing at some of the most well-known and respected venues and the 2026 schedule promises more of the same.”

The highlights:

The ARCA Menards Series West will open and close at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, with the opener on February 28 and the finale on October 31. It marks the second consecutive year and fourth overall that the season will start at the half-mile oval in Bakersfield, California, and the third time the track has hosted the season finale.

Short tracks continue to make up the bulk of the schedule, with Shasta Speedway returning after a year off, joining Tucson Speedway, Colorado National Speedway, Tri-City Raceway, All-American Speedway, Madera Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Two road course races are again on the schedule, with the event at Sonoma Raceway joined by the annual stop at Portland International Raceway.

Phoenix Raceway will host two races, with the first being the series’ only combination race with the ARCA Menards Series. Both the March race and the October race will be in conjunction with the NASCAR National Series.

California will host six races, and Arizona is next with three. Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada will host one each.

As has become tradition, several short track events will be supported by Ken Clapp’s West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame, including races at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Shasta Speedway, Madera Raceway, All American Speedway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Races at Phoenix Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, and The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be in conjunction with the NASCAR national series; the race at Portland International Raceway will be held in conjunction with the NTT Data IndyCar Series, which also joins the March Phoenix weekend.

All 12 stand-alone races will be streamed live on FloRacing; the combination race with the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on FS1.

The complete 2026 ARCA Menards Series West schedule (all times are Pacific):

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV Sat., Feb. 28 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. TBD Flo Thurs., March 5 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. 5:30 PM FS1 Sat., April 11 Tucson Speedway, Tucson, Ariz. TBD Flo Sat., May 2 Shasta Speedway, Shasta, Calif. TBD Flo Sat., May 23 Colorado National Speedway, Dacono, Colo. TBD Flo Sat., June 6 Tri-City Raceway, West Richland, Wash. TBD Flo Fri., June 26 Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. TBD Flo Sat., Aug. 8 Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. TBD Flo Sat., Sept. 5 All-American Speedway, Roseville, Calif. TBD Flo Sat., Sept. 26 Madera Speedway, Madera, Calif. TBD Flo Fri., Oct. 2 The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nev. TBD Flo Sat., Oct. 17 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. TBD Flo Sat., Oct. 31 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Bakersfield, Calif. TBD Flo

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

The ARCA Menards Series East schedule will be released in the coming days.

