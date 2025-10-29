Truck Series PR

Kaulig Racing Adds More Horsepower: Daniel Dye and Justin Haley to Join RAM 1500 Roster

Dye Returns to His RAM Roots, Haley Celebrates Homecoming with Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON N.C. (October 29, 2025) – Kaulig Racing announced today two more additions to its 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) roster, as Daniel Dye makes the move to the team’s truck program and former team veteran Justin Haley makes a welcome return under the RAM banner.

Dye, who will complete his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with Kaulig Racing in the 2025 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, is eager to return to his RAM roots in 2026, a full-circle moment that connects his past to his racing future.

“Getting to drive for Kaulig Racing in the Truck Series while representing RAM next year is truly special for me,” said 21-year-old Dye. “Some of my earliest memories are going to and from school and baseball practice in my dad’s RAM pickup, and when it came time for me to get my driver’s license, my first vehicle was a RAM 1500. It’s safe to say RAM has always been a part of my life, so I’m proud to be able to represent them.”

Making his return to Kaulig Racing, a team he called home for five seasons, Justin Haley is also set to field one of the team’s five RAM 1500 entries for the 2026 NCTS season.

Haley, who played a pivotal role in Kaulig Racing’s story, drove the team’s No. 11 NXS entry from 2019-2021, earning playoff berths each season and a Championship 4 appearance in 2020. Haley and Kaulig Racing took the next step together when he was named the team’s first full-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver from 2023-2024. He spent a total of five years with the team and will make his homecoming in 2026 as the team launches its NCTS program with RAM.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to race with Kaulig Racing again,” said Haley. “Matt Kaulig believed in me from a very early point in my career, and we’ve shared a lot of success together. It’s a blessing to be back home with Kaulig and help the team forge their way on this new journey in the Truck Series with RAM. I’m excited to be around people who have believed in me from the start, and that will give me all the tools and resources that we need to win races and compete for championships. This is an opportunity I’m very proud to be a part of; our goal is to build a solid foundation early on and use that to get Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Racing their first NASCAR Championship.”

Both Dye and Haley bring valuable experience and knowledge to Kaulig Racing’s RAM program, and together they strengthen the lineup that will set the stage for the team’s maiden NCTS season in 2026.

“We’re thrilled to announce these two talented young drivers in the Kaulig RAM 1500 trucks,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “Justin is an important part of our past, and I’m thrilled that he is returning to be a part of our very bright future. Daniel grew up in the RAM family, so it is super cool that he gets to represent RAM in their return to NASCAR. Both drivers have great stories to tell that align and represent what we are building here at Kaulig Racing.”

Dye and Haley will join previously announced full-time driver, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the dynamic rising star who just dominated and won the ARCA Menards Series championship. More driver and program announcements will be forthcoming.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

