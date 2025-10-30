Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service Returns with Greg Van Alst for CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Finale at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz.: Veteran race car driver Greg Van Alst will close out his return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series by competing in Friday night’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on October 31, 2025.

Van Alst returns to the saddle following his recent start at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where the Anderson, Indiana native continued to make strides in his mission to build his newly established Truck Series team into a highly competitive race program.

Since September, in his three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season under the Greg Van Alst Motorsports banner, Van Alst posted his best effort in the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, where the former ARCA | CRA Series champion made gains after starting 34th and finishing 25th.

While Van Alst admits there’s still plenty of work ahead to strengthen their on-track presence, the team has made significant progress over the past two months and looks forward to continuing to showcase that hard work over 150 laps in the Arizona desert.

As the curtain falls on the 2025 Truck Series season, Van Alst and his team view Phoenix as both a benchmark and a springboard.

With each race, the No. 35 Greg Van Alst Motorsports team has gained valuable data, experience, and chemistry — all critical components for growth heading into 2026.

Their focus this weekend is simple: execute cleanly, build on what they’ve learned and close out their part-time campaign on a high note against one of the toughest fields of the year.

“Our goal since we launched this Truck Series program has been about progress,” said Van Alst. “We knew coming into the Truck Series that it wasn’t going to be easy, but every race we’ve gotten a little better — on the track, in the shop and as a team.

“Phoenix gives us one more chance to see how far we’ve come and to keep building for next year. I’m proud of what we’ve done in a short amount of time and I know we’re only scratching the surface of what this team can be.”

Van Alst returns to The Copper State looking to make his third career start in one of NASCAR’s top three national series at the iconic 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway.

Last November and again this past spring, Van Alst competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with SS-GreenLight Racing and Joey Gase Motorsports in collaboration with Scott Osteen.

He delivered a track-best 31st-place finish in March and now heads back to Avondale aiming to build on that performance — this time making his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Phoenix during Championship 4 weekend.

The veteran racer is also a three-time starter in the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix, where he earned a track-best 10th-place finish — just weeks after capturing his breakthrough ARCA Menards Series victory at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway to open the 2023 season.

With all that experience combined, Van Alst hopes to deliver another solid top-25 finish — or better — under the Friday night lights of the Arizona desert.

Armed with laps across multiple NASCAR divisions at Phoenix and growing confidence in his team’s progress, Van Alst believes Friday night’s race presents another valuable opportunity to measure growth and keep building momentum heading into the offseason.

“We’ve learned a lot as a team this year,” said Van Alst.

“Every race has taught us something new — whether it’s about the trucks, the setups, or how we communicate as a group. Phoenix is a place I really enjoy racing at, and it’s a great spot to wrap up our season.

﻿“We’re not chasing a championship, but we’re chasing improvement, and if we can come out of here with another strong, clean finish, it’ll be a great way to end the year and carry that momentum into 2026.”

Van Alst returns for the 25th and final NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race of the year with the support of Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service, a proud partner that has stood firmly behind his racing efforts.

While this marks the company’s first appearance with Greg Van Alst Motorsports in the Truck Series, Prescott Tire Pros has previously partnered with Van Alst in his NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, making this weekend’s collaboration a fitting continuation of that relationship in their home state.

Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service is your number-one source for all local auto repair and tire services in Prescott, AZ. They are dedicated to providing the very best auto repair service, focusing on upfront and honest quotes, timely response to issues, and quality products and parts.

Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service has come a long way from its beginnings to being the top auto repair and service shop in Prescott, AZ.

When they first started out, a passion for a better tire buying and auto repair experience drove us to develop the model of Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service and gave us the conviction to turn hard work and inspiration into a booming tire and auto repair provider.

They now serve customers all over Prescott, AZ, and are thrilled to be a part of your family’s trusted brands for all auto repair and tire needs.

“It’s really special to have Prescott Tire Pros & Automotive Service on board with us for the Truck Series finale,” said Van Alst.

“They’ve supported me in the Xfinity Series the last couple of years at Phoenix, and to have them step up and join us for this race means a lot. They’re great people who love racing and their community, and I’m proud to represent them in their home state.

“Hopefully, we can give them a solid run under the lights and finish the season strong.”

To strengthen continuity and performance heading into Phoenix Raceway, Van Alst will continue working with his former championship-winning crew chief Kevin Shannon, who guided him to success during his ARCA | CRA Late Model days.

“Kevin and I have been through a lot together over the years,” said Van Alst. “He’s been a big part of my racing career and having him back on the box just feels right. We’ve always had great chemistry, and he understands how I communicate and what I need out of the car.

“Phoenix is a technical track where balance and patience really matter, and I know having Kevin calling the shots gives us the best chance to keep improving and finish the season the way we want to.”

For this ninth Truck start, Van Alst’s company, Top Choice Fence, will serve as an associate marketing partner. Meanwhile, Greg Van Alst Motorsports continues to actively seek additional partners to join the team’s growth journey in 2026.

The 2023 Daytona ARCA winner began the 2025 season competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen. After eight starts, Van Alst opted to step back and reset his racing schedule for the remainder of the year.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Championship Race (150 laps | 150 miles) serves as the 25th of 25 races on the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule. A full 50-minute practice will occur on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 4:35 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Friday, October 31, beginning at 12:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).