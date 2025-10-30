Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Phoenix Championship 4 Quotes – Kaden Honeycutt – 10.30.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Kaden Honeycutt

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Quotes

AVONDALE, Ariz. (October 30, 2025) – Halmar-Friesen Racing driver Kaden Honeycutt was made available to the media on Thursday as part of NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 Media Day.

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD PRO, Halmar-Friesen Racing

How much does the driver’s mentality change from last week in Martinsville to this week in Phoenix and the Championship race?

“I think a lot of the points situation comes from the crew chief and spotter talking about like what you need for spots, because from a driver mentality you’re like, ‘I really don’t want to risk too much, so let me just get a couple of spots and then my guys will tell me what’s going on.’ Now, we just have to worry about winning the race because I feel like winning the race is going to be the champion. If you focus on that and making the truck better and not having to worry about spots, (pause) now there’s going to come a situation at the end of the race maybe if the guy that’s winning the race is not Championship 4, then you’ll know who’s around who and then you don’t really have to worry about winning you can worry about finishing in front of the other three. For me, I approach it like every other weekend that I’ve been fortunate to be here (Halmar-Friesen Racing) so I’m just going to focus on just being ourselves. If it happens, it happens. If not, this has been an awesome journey to being with this group.”

Can you talk about the emotional ups and downs you’ve had throughout the year?

“It’s definitely been wild. I can promise you, I am very thankful I made the decision that I made. I feel like being with this Halmar-Friesen group has definitely elevated their program and gave them a lot of confidence knowing that Stewart (Friesen, co-owner) is going to come back and be ready to go with this group. I really didn’t expect to be in this position. I knew we were being in the Playoffs, but I didn’t know exactly how we would be on speed and if we actually had the contention to be here in the Championship 4. Definitely been a range of motion for sure but all of those emotions have just been very happy on probably everything’s been going. Very fortunate that we get to go and do what we’re doing right now.”

Do you feel like it’s there’s any sense of faith that the way circumstances unfolded for you?

“Everything happens for a reason, right? God’s been really awesome in my life and gave me a lot of opportunities and met the right people, who have shown me the right path to go on. Like I said, everything does happen for a reason and I think the reason when Stewart (Friesen, co-owner) got hurt was for me to fill in and do the job right home and show off how good his team is in this Playoff that he wasn’t able to do because of his injury. I think that’s the reason why we’re here for that.”

Are you and your team flying under the radar for the championship tomorrow night?

“Oh, absolutely! I feel like I have been since I’ve been here, so I don’t think anything will be different. Might be a little bit different after practice because I think others will have your opinion, but yeah, I feel like we’ve been really contender every week so I don’t I wouldn’t say that this one would be any different.”

What would it mean to you to also bring an owners’ championship to Halmar-Friesen Racing?

“Yeah, it would mean everything. When I first started the Playoffs, I told everybody that this run was for Stewart (Friesen, co-owner) and HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing) only. Me winning the (drivers’) championship would just be a plus. I feel like this would be amazing for him and obviously pay out. It would mean a lot for them. We’re just going to focus on trying to win the race because I think that would be the solidifying moment for us to win it all.”

How aggressive will you be tomorrow night?

“Definitely aggressive enough to not do anything dumb and win it the right way. I feel like from the chances I’ve gotten to even be here, I want to make sure I solidify myself in this series as a good, clean racer that knows how to get it done the right way. I mean if it comes down to a green-white-checkered (overtime restart), and we’re all together, I’m going to do whatever I have to do it but also going to make sure I don’t wreck anyone the process and do it the right way like anybody else would want to see that. We’re just going to do what we got to do to make sure that Toyota brings it back whether it’s me or Corey (Heim) at the end of the day.”

Why is racing clean important to your personal code?

“I feel like it gives you better chances and a lot of things come back to bite you over the years. I don’t want to grow up to be known for that (racing dirty) and especially if I were to go to teams, I don’t want them to have a bad publicity of myself, and no one would really care for that so just want to make sure I go about it the right way.”

What do your friends and family think of your career arc over the last few years?

“They wouldsay it’s a train wreck (laughs), but honestly, it’s been really a blessing for sure. The chance that I got at Niece Motorsports has led to this moment. My mom and dad have been a huge part of my life and the reason why I’m at. Now, they’re really able to enjoy it. I talked to him (his father) every so often about what’s going on, what’s doing and now they just get to enjoy with watching what I do. It’s been a really awesome. Definitely a heartfelt moment for our whole family.”

How important have those past experiences been to help you adapt so quickly with Halmar-Friesen Racing?

“Yeah, when I did my part time deal in 2024, I didn’t run on a week to week basis and then I started it out this year, I wrecked on lap four at Daytona leading the race, and from there on I was like, ‘wow, I really need to learn a lot throughout the season and grow pretty quickly if I want to be a contender.’ I don’t think without those races I wouldn’t be here. I’ve had definitely had a lot of growing throughout the season and I’ve had to do it pretty quickly if I wanted to be a contender in this deal and the Playoffs and even to win races at the least. Without those races at Niece Motorsports and those guys giving me the chance to be in this position where I’m at, I appreciate them a lot for that. It’s definitely going to grow one year for sure.”

Is there a chip on your shoulder to make a statement this weekend?

“I feel like everyone’s known though we’ve had speed the whole time, it’s just a matter of everything coming together. The No. 11 (Corey Heim) has been extremely good this year, been hard to beat for sure. I feel like we definitely are the underdog coming into this, as we should be. I mean it’s been hard, but I feel like speed-wise, we’ve always been there just a matter of things going regularly.”

What’s this year been like for you?

“It’s been really awesome. Being with the Toyota camp has been nothing but good for me, especially being with HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing). That team is definitely a wholesome family. I don’t know what I’m going to do next year not being with those guys, but it’s just been amazing. In the chance I got from Al Niece (Niece Motorsports) to start out the year at Daytona and making the decision I made for next year, I hate that we couldn’t finish out the year but extremely grateful for everyone at Toyota for giving me the chance and Stewart to even consider me to finish out the year for him. Appreciate everyone there. This has been really awesome, honestly, and don’t think I could be any more grateful for it.”

Do you feel Phoenix is one of your better tracks?

“Honestly, it’s kind of weird that it is. When I came here in 2022, everything clicked for me for whatever reason. I just really enjoy racing here. I love coming out here in the West Coast and racing. I think I just understand Phoenix for whatever reason, and I find myself to be there at the end in all three different trucks that I’ve raced in here so far. I feel like HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing) as a whole has been really good here in the past, so I really think we got a good chance at this. We’re just going to come into practice and see what we got and just roll from there.”

Do you like the feeling of potentially flying under the radar to win the championship?

“Absolutely, because when it comes about, and at the end of the race you’re wondering where the No. 52 is at and then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s actually beating the other three (in the Championship 4),’ and no one would really expect that. But yeah, I feel like we’ve had speed all of this whole Playoff season and I don’t expect anything different from tomorrow. I think it’d just be an unbelievable story, especially for this team. I said when we started the Playoffs, this is for Stewart Friesen, his whole family and everyone at that team and me winning in the championship would be just be a cherry on top. This is for his team and Toyota to the show the thanks for letting me finish because they certainly didn’t have to.”

How much influence has Stewart had on you during the Playoffs?

“A lot. He’s involved in it a whole lot more I think the people know, especially the business side. He hasn’t really understood the business side of it until he got injured, and he enjoys that, but also he really wants to be in the car. It’s been really awesome and this group has really meshed together the last couple of weeks. It’s definitely going to be hard leaving them after this weekend, but I think I’ll be able to walk in their hauler anytime after this weekend’s over. It’s just been really awesome. I’m literally I’m really looking forward to Stewart coming back next year and being strong enough to be in Daytona. We’re looking forward to having him back.”

How have you seen yourself develop over the last few years?

“It’s definitely been wild. I don’t think too many people’s paths have been this way. I could be wrong, but yeah, I definitely don’t remember three different trucks being raced at one time and then ended up being in the final four. It’s just been a rollercoaster and honestly, it’s been nothing but fun and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve gotten over the last four or five years that I’ve been in NASCAR. The chance to be with this group and all the people I’ve been involved with, it’s thanks to them and we’ll get to go and have some fun tomorrow and see if we can make mix it up.”

Has there been anyone that has been helping you in the background that you feel like hasn’t really gotten the support the deserve?

“Really just Toyota as a manufacturer. They’ve been nothing but awesome to me, and they’ve opened me up so well to the tools that are available. I will say at the ROVAL, I want to give a special thanks to Jack Hawksworth (Lexus Factory Driver). That guy was unbelievable for me at the ROVAL. He taught me so much about road racing in a matter of a week. I don’t think I would have ran as good at the ROVAL without him, so, yeah, I would say Jack is one of the main guys, because winning those stages at the ROVAL were pretty huge for me. So, yeah, special thanks to him. C. Bell (Christopher Bell) has also been a good guy for me, for sure. Loudon helped me out. I’ve tried to leave him alone because he definitely has a lot on his plate, but yeah, I definitely have talked to everyone at Toyota as much as possible, that has any advice from me or anything, I can take going at every race.”

How much has Stewart been a leader in this?

With his injury, it’s definitely not easy for him, but he manages to make sure that we have everything we need. Him and Mrs. Friesen (Jessica), when I got there, I didn’t really realize they didn’t have any PR people or nothing like that. They do it on their own, by themselves, and they work extremely hard to make sure everyone has what they need every single weekend, every single day. So, Stew has just been awesome. I can’t wait to have them here and get to show off our speed and have him here, hopefully win the title with him being here. So, yeah, he’s recovering good, but also, he’s doing dirt modified stuff. His team won Eastern States last weekend. Mrs. Friesen got on the podium in the small block, so he’s staying busy, but he also makes sure that we have what we need and he just a very awesome guy and can’t wait to see him back next year.”

What does having that support and having that behind you do for you when you’re in the race car?

“Yeah, it’s pretty awesome feeling for sure, knowing that, you know, everyone has your back and they know that they are believing you to do it, so, yeah, well, without Stewart (Friesen, co-owner) and Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) and everyone at HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing), I very easily would not have been here because they could have chosen someone else, and had other people fill in here and there, but they gave me the opportunity to finish at season for them and, you know, just to give them a thanks, I want to make sure I give them, the best present possible and to give them the championship and as well as the owners. That would be pretty huge for them. So just like I said, I appreciate everyone Toyota and HFR for let me do this.”

What would it mean to potentially dethrone an 11-race winner or even the reigning champion?

“Yeah, definitely would it would be kind of insane to do, but, you know, I definitely think it is doable for sure, so we’re just going to focus on doing our own deal tomorrow and, you know, try to run for the win, because I feel like winning the race is going to be the champion. We try not to overthink anything, do anything out of line that we haven’t done the last eight weeks. we’ll just focus on ourselves and do what we need to, to try to beat the other three if it’s not winning the race, but yeah, we’ll just focus on ourselves and just doing our own deal.”

What’s your comfort level like for Phoenix and how do you like it at the site of the championship race?

“I mean, I love coming here. I wish the dog leg was probably cut in half, and I think it would be a little bit better, but, yeah, I mean, I feel like the track is awesome to race around. I love running around here, so for whatever reason, I’ve been good here the last three years in three different trucks, I think it’s just a matter I find myself at the end and when it comes to the chaos and I find my way through, but, yeah, I enjoy coming here. It’s been fun always on the West Coast.”

How excited are for the Crush 250 at South Boston?

“Yeah, I mean, I love South Boston. We won there in September for the CARS Tour race, so looking forward to going back and defending our Crush. We won the last Crush at Orange County. Jeb (Burton) and Ward (Burton) and Buck Reese and all those guys do, an excellent job promoting, and running a really, really good show. I told Jeb, as long as you run this race, and you have it on the weekend, I can show up, I will show up every single time. So, looking forward to going to South Boston next week, it’s going to be fun, and we’ll just try to focus on winning that race. We don’t try to do anything different to me, anything different to win that one.”

You have anything else scheduled?

“Just the Snowball. We will go and try to defend the Snowball. I’ll four cars again in December at Pensacola, the Truck, Modified, Pro and Super, so no lack of racing for sure at the end of the year, but I’ll try to relax as much as possible, even though I probably won’t throughout the offseason. I’ll always find something to go do.

How much does that help you focus this weekend, just having to worry about the truck?

“Yeah, I mean, you know, we’re here to have fun and just try to mix it up. I really feel like we have a good chance at it, but, you know, HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing) as a whole has been really, really good here in the past. I really didn’t notice that until I started studying, looking through. Stewart’s (Friesen) always been good here, so I’m really looking forward to this because I felt like they’ve gotten much better over the years. I feel like this year they’ve been extremely good, so especially in these playoffs. So, I think we got a good chance to go mix it up and you know, if we don’t win it, it’s not from the lack of effort. The fact that we get to come here and compete for this as a cherry on top. So, we get to go out on tomorrow afternoon and see what happens.”

What’s this season been like for you?

“It’s been a roller coaster for sure since July, but yeah, just like, first, I want to say thanks Niece Motorsports for letting me start the season out and taking the chance on me to run that. Then when I made my decision in July, what I was going to do, moved over, and I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I knew what my decision next year was going to be better off for me. So, if nothing did happen, I would go finish out the year doing late model stuff or anything, and then, you know, what happened to Stewart (Friesen), I was just like, my first initial thought wasn’t to go finish the year out in ’52. It was like, man, like, I really hope it’s not bad, and he can finish the year out, but then I got the call from Stewart (Friesen, co-owner) and Jimmy (Villeneuve, crew chief) over at HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing) and Toyota, I was just like, yeah, absolutely. I’m honored to do that for him. So, when I started this Playoff deal, I wanted to make sure everyone knew that this Playoff run was for Stewart Friesen, Jimmy and this whole HFR crew and Toyota, just to show their thanks on giving me the chance to finishing here out, because I very easily could have been on the couch and watching and doing Late Models stuff the rest of the year, so just to give them the thanks I’ll do what I can tomorrow and see what happens.”

Have you been able to enjoy this week so far?

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve tried to enjoy it, but, you know, we’re very, very focused on the task at hand. We’ve done a lot of sim hours on getting ready for this weekend as well as the 11 (Corey Heim) too, So we’ve just tried to throw in everything we possibly can at it and throw Hail Mary and see if we can make it work, and try to win our first race of the year and try to win the championship as well. So, I think that would be really good to do, but we’ll just see how everything goes down, if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

How do you drive for two different manufacturers driving for three different teams and still making the Championship 4?

“Yeah, I don’t know. You’ll have to ask that question someone else, too (laughter). I don’t know, just everything just worked out. I feel like we ran our races extremely good throughout the playoffs, and we were smart about our decision making. I feel like just doing what we did leading up to Martinsville gave us a good opportunity to go and execute. Obviously, it was a lot closer than I was anticipating and wanting for sure, but, yeah, I mean, I just think it just comes down to focus and, you know, mental toughness, like, you know, this sport can definitely throw you for a ride. If you’re not mentally stable and focused enough, like, you’ll get thrown off the cart pretty easily. So, for me, like, I went to the 52 team, and I was just like, man, like, I just want to run my heart out and do everything I possibly can to make this, a journey throughout the Playoffs. So, yeah, the fact that we get to come here and, you know, the journey has been extremely awesome, for sure, but, yeah, this is just a plus that we get to go do this weekend.”

If it comes down to two-lap shootouts or something like that, do you want to be on the inside hitting the apron hard, or do you want to be on the outside trying to wrap it going into turn one?

“I think it depends on if you’re 15th, first or 20th. I’d say if you’re on the front row, you want to be on the inside, just so you can cut the dog leg as hard as possible but also take the line away from the guy on the outside since you get to use the apron here. But I feel like if you’re top-five right at the outskirts of it, I’d say you would want the outside, so when it cleans up, up there, you get to run the bottom because the inside technically runs the apron on the restart that is. Well, it’s supposed to, at least. I think any variable go down for sure, but for me, I feel like if I’m the leader, I definitely going to choose the bottom. It also depends on how the restart goes throughout the day. Since our time changes different this year, so it’ll be interesting to see how that goes.

Have you even began to let yourself think about maybe how the emotions will feel as you do win the championship?

“Not yet. I haven’t gotten too far ahead of that, but, yeah, I mean, I can’t lie to you. I definitely have envisioned it for sure, and having my mom and dad here, you know, this is their first time at Phoenix, so, yeah, I was so happy my dad was there last weekend because a lot of things have definitely gone down for us to be in that moment. Just to be able to hug him just know, like, every night that we worked out two or three in the morning in our dirt cars and running every Friday night, out in Texas on dirt tracks, like, it’s what led to that. It’s led us to be here. I was just so excited to have my dad there last weekend, and just thankful that part of my family gets to come out and, you know, if we don’t win it, we’re not all going to cry and, you know, we’re actually probably going to cry from just being happy for how we just were able to get here and how the circumstances have led to it.”

How do you look at an expanded weekend like this?

“Honestly, I think that’s okay. I don’t have any issue with it. I think as a business aspect for trucks, we always like to do one day shows because it’s cheaper. But, I mean, for us this weekend, we don’t talk about money. We’re here to whatever we have to spend to win the title. So, if that means we have to practice two days before we qualify, then that’s what we do. So, yeah, for me, like, nothing really spins me out or nothing when it comes to, you know, separate shows. Eventually you got to get used to that, because Cup is that exact same way and Xfinity is as well. So yeah, nothing really to anything different with it, but yeah, we’ve been doing that here for the last couple of years, so I think everyone’s pretty used for it.

