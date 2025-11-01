HEIM WINS FIRST TRUCK SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

The Toyota Development Driver breaks additional records on his way to a record-breaking night

AVONDALE, Ariz. (October 31, 2025) – Corey Heim concluded his dominate season with another victory – his record-setting 12th – as the Toyota Development Driver won his first Truck Series championship. During the night, Heim became the first driver in series history to lead at least one lap in every race this season, along with taking over the all-time single season laps led record.

Fellow Toyota driver Kaden Honeycutt had a stellar night as well as he drove from the back of the pack to finish third and finish third in the overall point standings.

Gio Ruggiero, despite being taken out in an accident this evening, was named the season-long Rookie of the Year.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 25 of 25 – 150 Miles, 150 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, Ty Majeski*

3rd, KADEN HONEYCUTT

4th, Layne Riggs*

5th, Rajah Caruth*

18th, GREG VAN ALST

21st, TANNER GRAY

23rd, COLE BUTCHER

25th, TONI BREIDINGER

28th, BRENT CREWS

31st, GIO RUGGIERO

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

What does this mean to you?

“I just am so grateful to be where I’m at. So thankful for the TRICON Garage, Toyota taking a chance on me years ago, Safelite, Mobil 1, Yahoo, Celsius, for every bit of their support. I was so stressed out ever since we went to the ROVAL. I’ve been, like, so terrible to talk to as a person, so stressed out. This is just such a relief, to say the least. So thankful for everybody. There’s so many names I could go through, Trevor (Bayne, Competition Mentor, TRD) and Blake (Koch, Competition Mentor, TRD) for all my prep work, 23XI for everything they do for me on the development side. There’s such a long list. Thankful for everybody involved.“

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar-Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How will you reflect on this experience?

“I don’t think it can be anything but good honestly. Just thank you to Stewart (Friesen), everyone at HFR (Halmar-Friesen Racing), Toyota, Halmar, everyone that gave me the chance to be here tonight honestly. We had a good truck. The initial start is what it is. Ultimately didn’t change how we finished. With our speed, we were able to get back up there, fight the two in the end. The last restart, the only thing I had a chance at is if him and Corey (Heim) got together and we could have been three on the bottom into (turn) three. Ultimately didn’t happen. Didn’t have the balance we needed there to fight for it. Like I said, this run was for Stewart (Friesen), this whole team. Definitely nothing to hang my head about for sure. My goal when I signed up this year was to at least be here. We did that. Definitely was a crazy journey to be here. Thanks to everybody that has been supporting me and been in my corner. Looking forward to next year, and hopefully have Stewart (Friesen) back in the seat where he belongs with this team.”

GIO RUGGIERO, No. 17 JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 31st

What happened to take you out of the race early?

“I just saw the wall honestly. I think I was top of three there getting into turn three and whoever was on the bottom just came up and cleaned us out. I don’t know if they had a flat tire or hit the inside wall. Just unfortunate. We had an okay day going. Just sucks we couldn’t close out the season with another top 10.”

