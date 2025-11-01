NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: PHOENIX RACEWAY

Event: NCTS Championship Race (150 laps / 150 miles)

Round: 25 of 25 (Season Finale)

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Location: Avondale, Arizona

Date & Time: Friday, October 31 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 41 McLaren Transport Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Tyler Reif | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 13th

Stage 1: 20th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 9th

Driver Points: 51st

Owner Points: 35th

Key Takeaway: Tyler Reif impressed in his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut race and capped the night off with a great finish. Reif qualified the highest out of the four Niece Motorsports drivers in 13th and drove into the top-10 in the beginning laps of the race. Navigating through dirty air on older tires, the rookie learned a considerable amount and gained valuable experience. The No. 41 pit crew gained several positions on pit road which allowed him to make moves on late restarts. Crossing the line in ninth, Reif earned respect from his peers following the race.

Tyler Reif’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Tonight was really cool; I think coming to a track that I knew really well helped me in my first Truck Series start. We executed in qualifying and through the race all night, and I got in the pit box well. Our delta was positive in the pits up until the last stop where we made a little mistake on my part and the crew’s part, but nothing we could really do about it. That wreck in front of us helped us out, and sometimes luck is more important than skill. We were able to put the restart together on the final overtime and came home P9. I think we probably could have had a little better finish, but definitely nothing to complain about. Thanks to everyone at Niece Motorsports, McLaren Transport, and Chevrolet for making this possible.”

About McLaren Transport: McLaren Transport, a division of DQS Solutions & Staffing, is a leader in automotive logistics, specializing in reliable, safe, and efficient transportation across the U.S. and Canada. Supporting its core transportation services, McLaren also offers warehousing, cross-docking, and supply chain solutions for temperature-sensitive goods. Strategically located near the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the company supports efficient border-crossing for clients across industries. Backed by DQS’s logistics and operational resources, McLaren delivers end-to-end solutions that drive efficiency, strengthen partnerships, and keep the automotive and logistics industry moving forward.

No. 42 J.F. Electric Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Landon Polinski



Start: 33rd

Stage 1: 22nd

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 11th

Driver Points: 17th

Owner Points: 21st

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team overcame early adversity and recovered to bring home a respectable finish to their season. After having issues in qualifying and having to start from the back of the field, Mills gained track position and kept in the fight. By virtue of two free passes, the team was able to capitalize on late-race chaos to climb through the field. Mills drove his J.F. Electric Chevrolet home to an 11th-place finish.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We caught a lot of breaks and made our truck better throughout the night. I feel like we didn’t really get to where we wanted it to be, it just felt free for the most part and then it went a little too tight there at the end. But, after not getting a qualifying lap in, we came home with one of our better finishes of the year. We played some survival strategy there, made the truck better, and that is all we can ask for. We took what we could get and made it into a decent run to end the year and go into next year with momentum.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future. Connect with J.F. Electric’s services at www.jfelectric.com.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners. See how Utilitra is powering businesses at www.utilitra.com.

No. 44 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Andrés Pérez de Lara | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 16th

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 11th

Finish: 30th

Driver Points: 16th

Owner Points: 18th

Key Takeaway: Andrés Pérez de Lara suffered a violent crash in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, but was able to walk away unscathed. Pérez de Lara had a solid run throughout the event, and the No. 44 team found speed in the pits. The rookie was positioned to fight for a top-10, but made contact with other competitors late in the race which sent him into the outside wall. Though it was not the result he was looking for to end his rookie campaign, there was no doubt that he proved his worth after changing teams mid-season.

Andrés Pérez de Lara’s Post-Race Thoughts: “There was a lot of stuff going on in that restart. We had new tires, and coming into turn three and four with the inside wall, there was a lot going on. I just misjudged what the other drivers were doing, so obviously I have to apologize for that. I need to see a better replay to know what happened there, but inside the truck it felt like that. [It was] definitely a big hit; sorry to my team because I thought it was going to be a good night with the strategy. Thank you to everyone at Niece Motorsports, Telcel, and Chevrolet for everything they do.”

About Telcel: Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 17th

Stage 1: 13th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 27th

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 13th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 45 team were swept away in a late-race crash with teammate, Andrés Pérez de Lara, and others at Phoenix. Currey ran just outside the top-10 for the majority of the night, and looked to end his season on a high note. The DQS Solutions & Staffing pit crew made big gains on pit road all race long, and enabled Currey to contend up front. Unfortunately, the damage was too severe to allow the team to finish the race, and Currey would be scored in 27th-place.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good truck tonight, but that was just an unfortunate turn of events. We came in to put tires on and made good adjustments right before the end, but just didn’t get to see them. That’s part of it, that’s racing, man. A mistake happened and we just got caught up. Huge thank you to everyone at Niece Motorsports, DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and everyone that’s a part of this team. These No. 45 guys brought me a good truck this weekend. It’s a sucky way to end the season since I get to think about it all the way until Daytona, but we’ll go home and work on our stuff a bit, and maybe run some fun stuff over the off-season.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

