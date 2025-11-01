Corey Heim Wins First NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Oct. 31, 2025) – Toyota Development Driver, Corey Heim, won the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) championship after winning Friday night in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. This is the first championship in the Toyota Development Driver’s young career and marks Toyota’s 10th driver’s title in the Truck Series.

Heim and his No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro TRICON Garage team captured 12 victories enroute to the 2025 Truck Series championship, a Truck Series record for most wins in a single season. He was also crowned the 2025 Truck Series regular season champion, marking the second time in his career he’s earned the honor.

TOYOTA FAST FACTS

Heim’s 12 victories came at Daytona International Speedway (February), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March), Texas Motor Speedway (May), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May), Lime Rock Park (June), Watkins Glen International (August), Richmond Raceway (August), Darlington Raceway (August), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September), the Charlotte ROVAL (October), Martinsville Speedway (October) and Phoenix Raceway (October).

Heim had a stretch in the late summer and early fall where he won three consecutive races, as well as seven wins in 10 races, and was responsible for all but two of Toyota’s Truck Series wins this season.

Heim earned 19 top-fives, 21 top-10s and seven pole positions, and set Truck Series records for stage points in a regular season (65) and stage wins over the course of a full season (23).

With his win at Phoenix Raceway this evening, Heim now has 23 Truck Series victories – which places him second all-time in Toyota’s history (Kyle Busch – 56).

Heim led more than 1,500 laps throughout the season, setting a new single-season Truck Series record.

Heim made his third consecutive Championship 4 appearance this season.

2025 was Heim’s fifth season competing in the Truck Series, and third full-time campaign with TRICON Garage. Last season, Heim captured six wins en-route to a Championship 4 appearance, where he finished second in the points standings. In 2023, Heim won the regular season championship off three wins and advanced to the Championship 4. In 2022, he won Rookie of the Year honors after a two-win season in 16 starts.

Heim also continued his development deal with 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he made four starts on the season, now at seven in his young career. His last appearance came at Bristol Motor Speedway where he captured his first career top-10 result in the famed Bristol night race, finishing in the sixth position.

Heim also started three Xfinity Series races with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing this season, now at 20 overall in his career. His best finish of the season came at Bristol Motor Speedway (eighth).

The 23-year-old Georgia native is the eighth Tundra driver to win a championship. He joins the likes of Ben Rhodes (2021), Brett Moffitt (2018), Christopher Bell (2017), Erik Jones (2015), Matt Crafton (2013 and 2014), Todd Bodine (2006 and 2010) and Johnny Benson (2008), who have also captured Truck Series titles for Toyota.

Toyota has scored a total of 248 victories since joining NCTS competition in 2004. It also captured its 14th Truck Series Manufacturers’ Championship this season.

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra, TRICON Garage

“I just am so grateful to be where I’m at. So thankful for the TRICON Garage, Toyota taking a chance on me years ago, Safelite, Mobil 1, Yahoo, Celsius, for every bit of their support. I was so stressed out ever since we went to the ROVAL. I’ve been, like, so terrible to talk to as a person, so stressed out. This is just such a relief, to say the least. So thankful for everybody. There’s so many names I could go through, Trevor (Bayne, Competition Mentor, TRD) and Blake (Koch, Competition Mentor, TRD) for all my prep work, 23XI for everything they do for me on the development side. There’s such a long list. Thankful for everybody involved.“

PAUL DOLESHAL, general manager, motorsports and sponsorships, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)

“This is a proud night for Corey, his family, TRICON Garage and everyone associated with Toyota GAZOO Racing and TRD, U.S.A. It goes without saying how special of a talent Corey Heim is and to etch his name into NASCAR history with this championship is special and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to celebrating more wins and championships with Corey behind the wheel of a Toyota for years to come.”

