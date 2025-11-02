Chevrolet Closes Record NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with Championship Sweep

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway

Team Chevy Press Release

Chevrolet’s 23rd Driver Championship; 27th Manufacturer Championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 1, 2025) – Chevrolet capped off an already record-breaking season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a sweep of the championship titles – earning its 23rd driver championship and 27th manufacturer championship at the conclusion of Saturday’s season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

“What an incredible way to end a historic season for Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said said Dr. Eric Warren, Vice President, Global Motorsports Competition, for General Motors. “We’re proud of the team effort and contributions made by everyone involved in this program to produce a record-setting 26 wins, with 13 different drivers contributing points towards our ninth–consecutive Xfinity Series manufacturer championship.”

As the checkered flag flew on the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love added his name to the history books by becoming a first-time champion. Love piloted his No. 2 Chevrolet to his second win of the season in the series’ season finale race at Phoenix Raceway to earn the coveted title. Competing in only his second season in the series, the crown comes in Love’s first-ever appearance in the Championship Four.

﻿“Winning this championship is a huge moment for Jesse Love, Danny Stockman and the entire Richard Childress Racing organization,” said Warren. “From an impressive performance behind the wheel, to execution on pit road and great strategy on the pit box throughout the season – the team delivered yet another strong performance when it mattered the most. Jesse is a true testament of the young talent we have in our driver lineup, and we’re proud that he’s earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship with Chevrolet.”

The 20-year-old Menlo Park, California, native started his sophomore campaign with Richard Childress Racing by making a trip to victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Consistency was key throughout the season for Love and the No. 2 Chevrolet team – garnering two wins, nine top-fives and 22 top-10s (second-best) en route to the championship. Love delivered Richard Childress Racing its sixth driver championship in the series, all of which have been recorded under the Chevrolet banner.

“Congratulations to Richard Childress and everyone at Richard Childress Racing on earning their sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series title,” added Warren. “Through the milestone victories and championships, Chevrolet is proud to have been a partner with them from the beginning.”

Love joins an elite list of Chevrolet drivers that have earned the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship including: Justin Allgaier (2024), Tyler Reddick (2018 & ’19), William Byron (2017), Chase Elliott (2014), Austin Dillon (2013), Clint Bowyer (2008), Martin Truex, Jr. (2004, ‘05), Brian Vickers (2003), Kevin Harvick (2001, ‘06), Jeff Green (2000), Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (1998, ‘99), Randy LaJoie (1996, ‘97), Johnny Benson (1995), David Green (1994), Steve Grissom (1993), Joe Nemechek (1992) and Larry Pearson (1987).

Chevrolet will return to competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.