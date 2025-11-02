Joe Gibbs Racing Wins 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship

No. 19 GR Supra team claims seventh owner’s championship for team and Toyota

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 1, 2025) – With a runner-up finish by Aric Almirola on Saturday evening at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) team captured the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) owner’s championship. This owner’s title is JGR’s seventh in NXS competition, all of which have come with Toyota, and its second in the last four years.

Drivers who piloted the No. 19 in 2025 included:

Aric Almirola (17 races)

Justin Bonsignore (7 races)

Riley Herbst (4 races)

Jack Perkins (2 races)

Christopher Bell (1 race)

Chase Briscoe (1 race)

Ty Gibbs (1 race)

The No. 19 team visited victory lane three times in 2025, with all three wins coming from Aric Almirola at Phoenix Raceway (March), Bristol Motor Speedway (September) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October).

Along with its three victories, the No. 19 team accrued 10 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes this season.

Bell captured a pole position for the No. 19 team at Darlington Raceway in April.

2025 is the fourth consecutive year JGR has had an entry in the owner’s Championship 4 and its second title in the last four seasons. It is also the second time the No. 19 JGR team has won the NXS owner’s championship, coupling the title it captured in 2016.

The 2025 JGR NXS owner’s championship now adds to its titles in 2022, 2016, 2012, 2010, 2009 and 2008.

The first five championships came via the Toyota Camry while the last two have been won in the GR Supra.

Toyota has 218 victories since joining NXS competition in 2007, 69 of which coming in a Toyota Supra.

ARIC ALMIROLA, driver, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra

“What an absolute fight. Our car was not good to start. We had to just keep swinging at it. We were making huge adjustments, and those guys were just firing off so much better than me and I just couldn’t keep pace and finally Seth Chavka (crew chief) and the guys just kept swinging at it and swinging at it with huge adjustments and we finally got it decent to where I could maintain and keep pace with those guys. That restart was key to be able to get to third and try and keep pace with the 88 (Connor Zilisch). I knew I wasn’t racing the 2 (Jesse Love). I just knew that I needed to stay close enough that if the 2 got by the 88 then I could run him down and go and get by him for the owner’s championship. I’m just so proud. J.D. Gibbs name is on this car. Coy Gibbs name is on this car. This is not about me. This about a team. Coach Gibbs talks all the time about winning with people and this is about a lot of people at Joe Gibbs Racing. This is an owner’s championship. It has nothing to do with Aric Almirola. I was the lucky guy to be behind the wheel for a few of the wins and to get the championship tonight, but it is a team effort. I’m just so thankful for Coach and J.D. and the Gibbs family and Toyota, Young Life. Oh my gosh. This is really, really awesome. I’ve never won a championship. This is my first championship and again like I said, this isn’t about me, but I was a part of this and I’m just so proud of our organization and everybody that helps us and supports us. Praise God. This is pretty awesome.”

TY GIBBS, Joe Gibbs Racing

“First of all, it’s been a great few weeks. We had the Taylor Gray win and then now the owner’s championship. It’s super cool. This is a family business, and I grew up in it coming to the race track, so this means a lot to me. I want to be here one day and be able to help JGR out in any way I can so it’s super cool to be here and I’m very happy about our last two weeks.”

DEDRA DELILLI, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America

“Tonight’s championship is another chapter in the longstanding and prolific partnership between Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. This achievement is truly deserved by everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and our tremendous TRD team after an incredible NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and we look forward to celebrating this accomplishment together.”

