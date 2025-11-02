RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Victorious in Phoenix: Clinch Richard Childress Racing’s Sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Finish: 1st

Start: 6th

Points: 1st

“We’re NASCAR Xfinity Series Champions, and it still doesn’t feel real. It still hasn’t sunk in. The entire time I was just like ‘get ready for the caution. Just get ready for the caution.’ I couldn’t believe when it didn’t come out. I think my spotter Brandon Benesch was just as shocked as me, because we were all waiting for it. I’m just so grateful for everyone at Richard Childress Racing. My pit crew was unbelievable tonight. Thank you to everybody who has touched a hand on this car to get us here, and everybody I’ve ever raced for or with in the past – just thank you a thousand times over. I just feel so relieved. It’s been a tough year for me. Man, I’ve just put so much work into it. People like my dad and Scott Speed, my whole No. 2 team, have worked just as hard for my dream as I have for my own. Man, thank you to Whelen. For one last time this car was fast as Xfinity Mobile. It really hasn’t set in yet. I just tried to tune out all the emotion. It doesn’t feel real at all. We were so bad to start. I couldn’t believe how bad we were. We were awful. Crew chief Danny Stockman put one of his magic wrenches in there and we came to life. I’m so grateful for everybody at RCR and ECR, back in North Carolina, Marty Houston, all the boys, Chevrolet. This means the world to me. Everybody that’s been on this journey with me over the last few years, especially the last probably eight months or so, I’ve really tried to just rebuild myself and come back better.” -Jesse Love

“It’s just special. You spend your whole life, and you spend every day trying to make these cars turn left fast. We’ve been working on this piece for about a month and a half, and we’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator at the GM Charlotte Tech Center. When it all comes together like it did this weekend, it’s very special. Thank you to Whelen, and to RCR for bringing me back. I spent 12 years of my life there, and I love Richard and Judy Childress to death, so this is just special. Thank you to Danny Lawrence, and everybody who believes in me to do this, and especially Jesse Love for just flat getting up on the wheel and getting the job done tonight. Thank you to all of the race fans for coming out to support us. I hope you enjoyed the show. We had the best car in practice. We qualified decent. The first run of the race had me caught off guard, but we worked on it, and worked on it, and Jesse got up on the wheel and we got it done.” – Danny Stockman

“I’m proud of our whole team. Our whole company. Everybody put so much work into this. Jesse Love did such an awesome job all night. We struggled in Martinsville, but he came back today and showed everybody what we’re made of. It means so much for everybody, and I’m proud.” – Richard Childress

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Finish Ninth at Phoenix Raceway to Close Out 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Sixth in Driver’s Points

Finish: 9th

Start: 16th

Points: 6th

“Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was just off tonight. I struggle at this place for whatever reason. It’s been a challenge to run good here with my driving style. Our guys fought really hard with the adjustments but the car needed some work to make it a race winning one. I was hoping to get the owners championship for Richard Childress and unfortunately came up short. I’m happy for RCR, ECR, Chevrolet, Jesse Love and the entire No. 2 team for bringing a championship back to Welcome, though. The work on 2026 begins Monday for our No. 21 team.” -Austin Hill