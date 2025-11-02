DENNY HAMLIN DOMINATES IN PHOENIX, FINISHES SECOND IN CHAMPIONSHIP

Chase Briscoe battles back from multiple tire issues to finish third in first title battle

AVONDALE, Ariz. (November 2, 2025) – Denny Hamlin dominated the Championship race, winning both stages and led 208 of 319 laps in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin looked headed to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship before a caution fell late. He battled back to sixth at the finish and ended in second place in the Championship 4 fight.

Chase Briscoe had to battle from the back multiple times due to tire issues. In a career year for the Indiana-native, Briscoe was 18th at the line and finished third in the final standings.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Phoenix Raceway

Race 36 of 36 – 312 miles, 312 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Joey Logano*

5th, Kyle Busch*

6th, DENNY HAMLIN

11th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

16th, ERIK JONES

18th, CHASE BRISCOE

21st, TY GIBBS

23rd, RILEY HERBST

26th, TYLER REDDICK

31st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

37th, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

What are you feeling after the day you had today?

“Yeah, nothing I can do different. Prepared as good as I could coming into the weekend. My team gave me a fantastic car. Just didn’t work out. I was just praying that no caution. Had one there. What can you do? Just not meant to be.”

You ran away from everybody. The car had speed. The caution came out. What went through your head?

“I thought still okay. We took four tires. I thought that definitely was the right call. Just so many cars took two there. Obviously put us back. Team did a fantastic job. They prepared a championship car. Just didn’t happen.”

Can you do this again?

“I’ll try. I got a couple more shots at it. Man, if you can’t win that one, I don’t know which one you can win.”

What are you feeling right now?

“Just numb. I feel like there’s still some racing left. I can’t believe it’s over but there’s nothing I can do. Suck it up and it’s just another year.”

How strong was your Toyota Camry today?

“It was a championship winning car. Prepared so hard for the weekend and felt like I did the right things and was strong where I typically am weak. Just had everything we needed, just needed 40 more seconds of green flag.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 18th

How do you sum up your day?

“Yeah, just wish something went our way today. Our car was obviously good enough. We came from the back to the front two or three different times. It was just one of those weekends where nothing went our way. Sometimes that is how it goes. Truthfully, at the end, I think that James (Small, crew chief) wanted to take two tires and I kind of told him that I would rather be on offense. I didn’t think that many would take two tires, and I would rather be on offense. I don’t know. We had a great Bass Pro Shops, TRACKER Boats Toyota. It stings for sure. I could taste it for a little bit, with 70 to go, and then we blew that tire. Something to learn from for sure.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.