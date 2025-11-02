Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Xfinity 500

No. 10 Alpine Partners/AFLAC Camaro ZL1

Start: 34th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 35th

Finish: 35th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Alpine Partners/AFLAC Chevrolet team started Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway from the 34th position. Going a lap down early in the race, the team made adjustments throughout the second stage to improve the handling of the No. 10 Chevrolet and Dillon returned to the lead lap during the lap 149 caution. Unfortunately, a right rear tire issue caused the No. 10 to spin on lap 183. With damage to his Chevy, Dillon went to the garage for repairs and returned to the race 21 laps down to the leaders. Dillon was credited with a 35th-place finish.



No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 38th

Stage 1 Finish: 34th

Stage 2 Finish: 37th

Finish: 38th



AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 team did not making qualifying lap for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The team started the race from the 38th position and battled the handling of the Celsius Chevy throughout the duration of the race. Crew chief Trent Owens worked to make adjustments to help Allmendinger on track until the No. 16 blew a tire on lap 149. This brought out the caution and the damage sustained ended the day for the Celsius Chevy. The team was relegated to a 38th-place finish.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.