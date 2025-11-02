NASCAR Cup PR

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Xfinity 500

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

No. 10 Alpine Partners/AFLAC Camaro ZL1

Start: 34th
Stage 1 Finish: 35th
Stage 2 Finish: 35th
Finish: 35th

Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Alpine Partners/AFLAC Chevrolet team started Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway from the 34th position. Going a lap down early in the race, the team made adjustments throughout the second stage to improve the handling of the No. 10 Chevrolet and Dillon returned to the lead lap during the lap 149 caution. Unfortunately, a right rear tire issue caused the No. 10 to spin on lap 183. With damage to his Chevy, Dillon went to the garage for repairs and returned to the race 21 laps down to the leaders. Dillon was credited with a 35th-place finish.


No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 38th
Stage 1 Finish: 34th
Stage 2 Finish: 37th
Finish: 38th

AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 team did not making qualifying lap for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The team started the race from the 38th position and battled the handling of the Celsius Chevy throughout the duration of the race. Crew chief Trent Owens worked to make adjustments to help Allmendinger on track until the No. 16 blew a tire on lap 149. This brought out the caution and the damage sustained ended the day for the Celsius Chevy. The team was relegated to a 38th-place finish.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Five Mustang Dark Horses Qualifying Top 10 for Phoenix Finale
Next article
DENNY HAMLIN DOMINATES IN PHOENIX, FINISHES SECOND IN CHAMPIONSHIP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson wins the 2025 Cup Series Championship
01:30
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Kyle Larson rallies for second Cup Series championship; Ryan Blaney scores thrilling overtime victory...

Andrew Kim -
Kyle Larson wins the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, claims his second Championshpt Title.
Read more

CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX 2: Post-Race Report

Official Release -
Kyle Larson’s third-place result propelled the 33-year-old Elk Grove, California, native to his second career NASCAR Cup Series Championship – becoming just the third active driver to become a multi-time champion in the division
Read more

Denny Hamlin: ‘Just numb about it’

Tucker White -
Denny Hamlin was three laps from winning his first championship. Then a caution forced everyone down pit road and Hamlin came up short, again.
Read more

Chevrolet Completes 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sweep

Official Release -
For the 29th time, Chevrolet has swept the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th Driver Championship and 44th Manufacturer Championship in the division following the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category