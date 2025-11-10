Ryan Ellis Joins Young’s Motorsports for 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that Ashburn, Va., native Ryan Ellis will join the team for the full 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, beginning with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Ellis joins the family-owned organization under a multi-year agreement, with 2026 marking his third full-time season in the newly rebranded series. He looks to build on his experience of 164 career series starts to date.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and upbeat demeanor, the 35-year-old veteran — coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish earlier this year — looks to deliver his strongest campaign yet while helping Young’s Motorsports continue its growth within the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series platform.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join Young’s Motorsports beginning with the 2026 season,” said Ellis, who will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet.

“It’s a team that’s continuing to grow and build its identity in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and I feel like I can be a big part of that process. I’ve always believed that the people you surround yourself with make the biggest difference, and I’m confident this group has the drive and passion to make big strides together.”

Joining Ellis in his move to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization is longtime partner Tablo TV, which will serve as the team’s primary sponsor for approximately 11 races during the 2026 and 2027 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series seasons, respectively.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan Ellis through the 2026 and 2027 NASCAR seasons,” said Alicia Hackett, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Tablo TV.

“Ryan has been an incredible ambassador for Tablo TV, and he embodies so many of our brand’s values- he’s creative, authentic, and has a passion for TV and sports entertainment. He always brings fresh ideas to the table, from our themed car designs to fan-driven campaigns and promotions.

“Working with Ryan and his team has been a lot of fun. We believe Tablo TV is the perfect fit for NASCAR fans who are looking to watch the races for free, and we’re excited to extend our partnership on and off the track.”

Beyond Tablo, several other partners are following Ellis to Young’s Motorsports. Sweetwater Construction returns for its third consecutive season, with a four-race primary sponsorship slated for 2026.

New partner Demco Products will make its debut as a three-race primary sponsor, while Four Loko, Eclipse Claims, ROSCH and additional valued supporters will be announced soon.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal Tyler Young. “He brings a wealth of experience, professionalism and determination that aligns perfectly with the direction we’re taking as a team.

“Ryan is exactly the kind of driver we want representing our organization — someone who’s respected, understands the grind it takes to compete at this level and consistently gets the most out of his equipment.

“Our goal is to continue strengthening our presence in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and having Ryan behind the wheel gives us the continued leadership and consistency we need to take that next step in 2026 and beyond.”

Ellis, who has gained notoriety throughout his NASCAR journey by serving in various roles since his debut in 2012, has steadily earned the respect of competitors, team owners, and marketing partners alike.

Known for his versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, the Virginia native is eager to apply more than a decade of experience toward elevating Young’s Motorsports’ presence in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“Our goal for 2026 and beyond is simple — keep improving every weekend and build something sustainable together,” added Ellis.

“Young’s Motorsports has been putting in the work to establish itself in this series, and I want to help take that next step. If we can stay consistent, run competitively every week, and continue to close the gap to the front, the results will follow. It’s about progress, chemistry, and execution. I’m ready to get started!”

Additional details regarding Ellis’ 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program — including crew chief and other team assets — will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 season-opener from the “World Center of Racing” will be aired live on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90.

