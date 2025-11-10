ROCZEN AND ANSTIE WIN WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER AT BUENOS AIRES CITY GP

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10th November 2025: The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship roared to life at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack in Buenos Aires, delivering a thrilling start to the new season in front of a packed Argentine crowd. Both the SX1 and SX2 classes saw commanding performances from two of the sport’s elite riders – Ken Roczen and Max Anstie – while rising star Haiden Deegan electrified fans with a breakout debut.

Superpole: Roczen and Anstie Set the Benchmark

The action began with a fierce Superpole session, where the top contenders set the tone for the night ahead.

In SX1, Ken Roczen clocked a blistering 53.384 seconds, securing Superpole ahead of Justin Cooper (53.842s). In SX2, Max Anstie led the charge with a 54.472 second lap, edging out Michael Hicks (54.760s) and Cole Thompson (54.892). The performances underscored both riders’ championship intentions and set up a night of high-intensity racing under the Buenos Aires lights.

SX1: Roczen Claims His Throne, Deegan Steals the Crowd

In the SX1 class, Ken Roczen put on a masterclass of control and composure. Overcoming recent illness, the Pipes Motorsport Group rider swept all three motos to claim a perfect start to his title defence.

Roczen said: “I feel like I rode really well. With the track and the moisture, there’s a fine line between pushing for speed and sliding out and making mistakes. I had fun out there! I thought the track was awesome and I had an incredible night! It happens so quick in the whoops because of the moisture. But man, I had fun out there! I thought the track was awesome and I had an incredible night!”

Behind him, Justin Cooper impressed with consistency to secure second overall. But it was Haiden Deegan, the young American wildcard, who captured the crowd’s imagination. Despite battling clutch issues and a poor gate pick, Deegan powered through to a third-place finish – his first World Supercross podium.

Deegan said: “I’m still getting used to this bike, so I’m just learning and progressing every time I get out there. We’re giving it all we’ve got. The crowd was insane. I love Argentina! I’ve dreamed of racing against Ken since I was a little kid. I have photos of me in the grandstands, and I had his jersey in my room. So just being on the same track with these guys is a huge accomplishment for me, my team, and my family.”

SX2: Anstie Unstoppable in Return to Form

In the SX2, Max Anstie delivered a flawless performance to take the overall win. Returning from an early-season leg injury, the British rider showed no signs of rust as he topped every session – fastest in practice, Superpole winner, and victor of all three races.

Anstie said: “Every time I come here – I’ve been here for a couple of MXGPs back in the day – and man, the fans in Argentina are the best in the world. So thank you – it was a great night.”

Shane McElrath of Quad Lock Honda finished the round in second place ahead of Coty Schock of Rick Ware Racing who took the final spot on the podium

Looking Ahead

With Roczen and Anstie leading their respective classes, the 2025 World Supercross Championship is off to a spectacular start. As the series heads to Vancouver, Canada, on November 15, the battle for points is only just beginning – and the momentum from Buenos Aires promises another unforgettable weekend of world-class racing.

Tickets for the Canadian GP are available now via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action from home by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

