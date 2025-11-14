WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP ARRIVES IN VANCOUVER FOR ROUND 2 CANADIAN GP AT BC PLACE

Vancouver, Canada, 14th November 2025: The FIM World Supercross Championship continues its 2025 season this weekend as the championship arrives at BC Place for Round 2, the Canadian GP. Following a successful opening round in Buenos Aires, teams and riders now shift their attention to Vancouver, where several key storylines are set to shape the next phase of the championship.

Eli Tomac’s highly discussed move to KTM will be under the spotlight as he makes his first competitive appearance on his new bike. BC Place is a familiar venue for Tomac, who took victory here in 2024, and his performance in Vancouver will offer the first clear indication of how quickly he has adapted to the KTM team.

Tomac will line up against a strong SX1 field that includes Ken Roczen Jason Anderson and Christian Craig, who all showed solid form in Argentina. Wildcard rider Justin Cooper also returns for what his final Wildcard appearance of the season, providing another benchmark in an already competitive class.

In SX2, Max Anstie arrives in Canada with maximum points after a dominant showing in Buenos Aires. However, his rivals are expected to respond, with riders such as Shane McElrath and Enzo Lopes looking to close the gap and build momentum.

The Canadian GP also features home representation, with Cole Thompson and Noah Viney competing in front of local fans. Thompson heads into his home race in 4th place in the championship with 32 points, while Viney enters the round in 14th with 7.

Technical interest will again focus on the Stark electric bike, which faced challenges and scrutiny during the opening round. The team enters Vancouver aiming for a more consistent outing as it continues to refine setup and performance.

With championship positions still wide open, Round 2 provides an early opportunity for riders and teams to establish direction heading into the middle phase of the championship.

Tickets for the Canadian GP are available now via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

