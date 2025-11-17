XFINITY Series PR

New Era Ahead: Jeremy Clements Racing Aligns with Haas Factory Team for 2026 Season

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to unveil a new technical partnership with the Haas Factory Team (HFT) for the 2026
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. As part of the partnership, JCR will campaign the #51 Chevrolet out of HFT’s facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina. This alliance represents a significant leap forward for the family-run team, providing enhanced resources, advanced technology,
and expanded opportunities for JCR to pursue its goal of competing at the top tier of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“We’ve always fought hard as a single-car team, but this is a major opportunity for us, and partnering with the Haas Factory Team means a lot! We’re excited for what’s ahead!” said Clements.

Clements also expressed gratitude to the team’s loyal sponsors and partners, whose support makes each season possible. “Our sponsors have
always had our backs, and honestly, we wouldn’t be here without them. We’ve got a ton of sponsors to thank for making all this possible. Huge thanks to All South Electric, Alliance Driveaway Solutions, and One Stop Convenience Stores for always going above and beyond for us. We are also extremely grateful to All Weather Power Equipment, Fly and Form, First Pacific Funding, Kingdom Truck Sales, Spartan Waste, Fox Sports Spartanburg, and Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet. Without their support, this partnership wouldn’t have been possible.

JCR enters its 16th full-time season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the team remains dedicated to Chevrolet and looks forward to leveraging Haas Factory Team’s technical expertise for future success.

Follow Jeremy and the team on all social media platforms to stay updated.

X: @JClements51 @JCR_Clements51
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing
Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ryan Ellis Joins Young’s Motorsports for 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

NASCAR 2026 Driver News and Updates

Angie Campbell -
As a new NASCAR season approaches, the Silly Season announcements have begun. Here are all the changes we can look forward to in 2026.
Read more

JR Motorsports, Chris Stapleton Reunite for DAYTONA 500 Encore

Official Release -
As announced via social media on Friday evening, JR Motorsports and Chris Stapleton, will be making their return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2026 running of the DAYTONA 500.
Read more

Tony Stewart & Matt Hagan – Pomona Event Recap for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA...

Official Release -
Hagan has now won at least three tour events in 13 consecutive seasons, which is the longest active streak in the sport and the second longest in history
Read more

CHEVROLET at NHRA Pomona National Finals – Weekend Recap

Official Release -
Austin Prock’s season-long performance propelled the Cornwell Tools John Force Racing Chevrolet SS Funny Car pilot to his second consecutive NHRA Funny Car Championship
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category