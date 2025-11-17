New Era Ahead: Jeremy Clements Racing Aligns with Haas Factory Team for 2026 Season

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to unveil a new technical partnership with the Haas Factory Team (HFT) for the 2026

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. As part of the partnership, JCR will campaign the #51 Chevrolet out of HFT’s facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina. This alliance represents a significant leap forward for the family-run team, providing enhanced resources, advanced technology,

and expanded opportunities for JCR to pursue its goal of competing at the top tier of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“We’ve always fought hard as a single-car team, but this is a major opportunity for us, and partnering with the Haas Factory Team means a lot! We’re excited for what’s ahead!” said Clements.

Clements also expressed gratitude to the team’s loyal sponsors and partners, whose support makes each season possible. “Our sponsors have

always had our backs, and honestly, we wouldn’t be here without them. We’ve got a ton of sponsors to thank for making all this possible. Huge thanks to All South Electric, Alliance Driveaway Solutions, and One Stop Convenience Stores for always going above and beyond for us. We are also extremely grateful to All Weather Power Equipment, Fly and Form, First Pacific Funding, Kingdom Truck Sales, Spartan Waste, Fox Sports Spartanburg, and Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet. Without their support, this partnership wouldn’t have been possible.

JCR enters its 16th full-time season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the team remains dedicated to Chevrolet and looks forward to leveraging Haas Factory Team’s technical expertise for future success.

