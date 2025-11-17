TRIUMPHANT TOMAC AND DOMINANT ANSTIE LIGHT UP BC PLACE AT WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP CANADIAN GP

Vancouver, Canada, 17th November 2025: The FIM World Supercross Championship delivered another night of high-stakes drama as the championship touched down at the iconic BC Place Stadium. With roaring Canadian fans in the stands, round two served up intense battles and championship shifts across both SX1 and SX2.

The headline of the night belonged to Wildcard Eli Tomac, who made a stunning debut aboard his new KTM machine. In one of the most anticipated storylines of the season, Tomac looked instantly at home on the bike, piecing together impressive 1-2-1 finishes to secure the overall victory in SX1. Ken Roczen followed him home in second after a consistent night that keeps the German star atop the SX1 standings. Jason Anderson battled hard to finish third overall, consolidating his position as Roczen’s closest challenger in the championship, while Christian Craig’s steady start to the season has placed him third in the championship points after Vancouver.

In SX2, Max Anstie extended his perfect run, sweeping all three races to remain unbeaten in the 2025 Championship. The British rider once again controlled the field with poise and pace, strengthening his hold on the championship lead. Coty Schock delivered one of the standout performances of the evening with a confident and aggressive charge to second overall, while Enzo Lopes secured third. Their consistency now sees the SX2 standings mirror the night’s podium, with Anstie leading the way ahead of Schock and Lopes.

The team battle added another layer of drama as Pipes Motorsport captured the team win on the night, tightening the overall championship gap to Quad Lock Honda. With just four points separating the two teams after two rounds, the team title fight is quickly emerging as one of the season’s most compelling storylines.

With rivalries heating up, new momentum shifts taking shape, and both championships tightening, the series now turns its attention to round three on the Gold Coast, Australia, on 29th November.

Final few remaining tickets for the Australian GP are available to purchase via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

