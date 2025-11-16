Doug Kalitta Wins Second NHRA Top Fuel Championship

Secures Sixth Top Fuel Championship for Kalitta Motorsports and Ninth for Toyota

POMONA, Calif. (November 15, 2025) – With the cancellation of qualifying due to inclement weather at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the NHRA Finals, Doug Kalitta officially clinched his second NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Top Fuel World Championship. Kalitta had another impressive season in his legendary career to claim his second world title in the last three seasons.

This championship also marks the ninth Top Fuel title for Toyota since they joined the NHRA category in 2007.

TOYOTA FAST FACTS

Kalitta’s four victories through the first 19 races in the 2025 NHRA season came at Sonoma Raceway (July), Brainerd International Raceway (August), World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Illinois; in September) and the Texas Motorplex (October).

Kalitta’s four wins put him at 59 for his career, placing him fourth on the all-time Top Fuel wins list. He also currently sits 12th in all-time NHRA victories.

Kalitta earned a Top Fuel-leading nine No. 1 qualifying positions this season, giving him 67 for his career and placing him seventh on the all-time NHRA No. 1 qualifiers list.

Kalitta earned 39 round wins through the first 19 races this season.

Kalitta also earned five victories in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and was victorious in the Top Fuel All-Star Callout at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in March.

Kalitta is now the 13th NHRA Top Fuel driver to have won at least two world championships, also claiming the championship in 2023.

This championship is the sixth for Kalitta Motorsports, and the team’s fourth in Top Fuel. It also fueled Toyota’s second consecutive triumph in the NHRA Manufacturers Cup championship.

Kalitta’s 2025 championship adds to Toyota’s legacy in NHRA Top Fuel racing, accompanying his 2023 title, along with Larry Dixon (2010); Del Worsham (2011); Antron Brown (2012, 2015, 2016, 2024); and Shawn Langdon (2013).

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

“Yeah, this (clinching the championship before race day) is definitely a lot easier (than 2023). It’s always seemed to come down to the last race, last day, but we had a nice string of runs throughout the Countdown. Alan (Johnson, crew chief) and my whole Mac Tools Toyota team have had my car going down the track. It’s been really nice, and just getting good, solid runs. Alan is always throwing down and always has something up his sleeve. So, I’m just really proud of him and my whole team. It’s a huge relief to be able to win the championship before the last round at the last race, and we’re all just super happy.”

CHAD HEAD, general manager, Kalitta Motorsports

“Very proud to work for Connie Kalitta (team owner) and Kalitta Motorsports. Obviously, doing this with Mac Tools – two out of the last three years, it’s just really exciting. Having Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) giving us all of the technology, all the support really means a lot to this organization. Hopefully, Kallita Motorsports can continue to win championships in this sport for a long time.”

ALAN JOHNSON, crew chief, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

“The championship run is about two parts of the season. You have the regular season and then, the Countdown to the Championship. The regular season, we tried to prepare ourselves to be at our best when the Countdown started. We were pretty much on a roll and we ended up having that incident in Reading (Maple Grove Raceway) that set us back a little bit. But we came back and got those two wins (at Gateway and Ennis) that set us up for this. Everything we worked on throughout the year played out how we envisioned it, and we got the job done!”

PAUL DOLESHAL, general manager, motorsports and sponsorships, Toyota Motor North America

“This was an exceptional season for Doug Kalitta and his Kalitta Motorsports team, and to cap it off with another world championship is icing on the cake. Doug is one of the greatest drivers ever to pilot a Top Fuel Dragster, and we have been honored to celebrate so many wins with him over the years and now two world championships. We look forward to celebrating this tremendous triumph with Doug, his family and our great partners at the Kalitta Motorsports organization.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.