CHEVROLET at NHRA Pomona National Finals – Weekend Recap

NOVEMBER 16, 2025

AUSTIN PROCK CLINCHES SECOND CONSECUTIVE NHRA FUNNY CAR CHAMPIONSHIP FOR JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET

DALLAS GLENN CAPTURES FIRST NHRA PRO STOCK CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER ADVERSE WEATHER FORCES CANCELLATION OF FINAL EVENT WEEKEND

Austin Prock’s season-long performance propelled the Cornwell Tools John Force Racing Chevrolet SS Funny Car pilot to his second consecutive NHRA Funny Car Championship after adverse weather forced cancellation of the annual Pomona final event weekend

On the strength of nine wins, 12 final round appearance & seven No. 1 qualifier awards in the 19 event season, Prock notched his career-second title

Prock also won the NHRA Funny Car regular season championship, the PLAYNHRA All-star Callout and the Mission #2Fast@Tasty Challenge twice during the season

After only two seasons in his Chevrolet SS Funny Car, in addition to two championships, Prock has scored 17 wins and 24 final round appearances

Brittany Force steps out of the cockpit as a two-time NHRA Top Fuel champion and 19-time class winner, including the history making win in what is now her final race at the Las Vegas Strip earlier in November, as the driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet John Force Racing Top Fuel Dragster, and ended the season fourth in the standings

Force’s Las Vegas win broke a tie with Shirley Muldowney and gave her the title of winningest woman among Top Fuel drivers

She captured her 58th career No. 1 qualifier at Las Vegas

Among her many career highlights is Force’s Top Fuel speed records set at 14 of the current 17 tracks on the schedule throughout her career

Jack Beckman, driver of the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant John Force Racing Chevrolet SS Funny Car, ended the season third in the standings

Beckman had a strong season that saw him claim two wins, five final round appearances and five No. 1 qualifier awards

Dallas Glenn is the NHRA Pro Stock Champion after a season-long battle with KB Racing teammate Greg Anderson

Driving the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock, Glenn claimed his first championship by scoring eight wins, 13 final round appearances and six No. 1 qualifier hats

The Misson Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series will resume competition March 5 – 8, 2026 for the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway (Florida)

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“While we didn’t want to win it this way, but a championship’s a championship. This was out of your hands. As dominant as this Cornwell Quality Tools team was all year, we deserved it, and I think everybody in the pits could probably say the same. We went out there, we won nine of 19 and went to I think 12 finals and handful of number one qualifiers. We had a dominant Prock Rocket all year, and I’m so proud to say that we are two-time champs that is going to be next to my name, but it should be next to everybody on this team. They did a phenomenal job, and they deserved it! My dad, my brother, and the entire team put a great race car underneath me and let me go out there and showcase my talents. And that package all together equals two times. Awesome.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET DRAGSTER FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“I always try to find the positive in everything. And this weekend, with Ponona being awash, with the rain, and the event getting canceled, I look back on Las Vegas the last time, my last pass down the drag strip, we turned a windlight on and ended up in the winterter circle, so that’s where my focus is. I’m really proud of everything, this monster energy team has accomplished this season, everything John first. racing’s accomplished. Jack Beckman did an amazing job in the seat this year. Again, did an amazing job in the seat. Austin Prock getting bringing home his second championship, and everybody under the John Force racing umbrella, none of this would be possible without every single individual.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANTS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Unfortunately, we aren’t in charge of the weather, right? Some things in life, it is what it is. It’s very disappointing, especially home track and the success that I’ve experienced out here the last four times I’ve been here. But I can’t change history. I can’t change the weather. I’m sure that it was anguishing for NHRA to make that decision, fairly unprecedented to cancel a race, not postpone, and not see a pro car go down the racetrack, the entire duration of the event. Strange times we live in. And what are you gonna do about it? All right? We’ll pack up and we’ll unload again for preseasons and testing, and we’ll do it all over again in 2026.”

