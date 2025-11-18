Featured HeadlineXFINITY Series PR

Jeb Burton Returns to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for Fourth Season

STATESVILLE, NC (November 18, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that veteran driver Jeb Burton will return to the team for his fourth consecutive season, piloting the No. 27 Chevrolet in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Burton’s return follows a highly successful 2025 campaign, which saw him achieve a runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway, secure eight top-10 finishes, and conclude the season 14th in the overall driver points standings. His consistent performance and leadership have been instrumental in the team’s growth and development.

“We are thrilled to have Jeb back in the No. 27 for 2026,” said Jordan Anderson, President and owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“Jeb has become a cornerstone of our program, consistently delivering strong results and serving as an invaluable asset both on and off the track. His experience and dedication are exactly what we need as we continue to elevate our program to new heights, and we’re grateful for the continued support from Team Chevy. We’re eager to build on the momentum from his successful 2025 season.”

Jeb Burton expressed his enthusiasm for continuing with the team.

“It means a lot to be returning to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for a fourth season,” said Burton.

“We’ve built a strong foundation and I’m proud of what we accomplished in 2025. I’m incredibly grateful for the continued support from Jordan, John Bommarito and all our dedicated partners. My focus is to contend for wins and compete for a championship in 2026.”

The team looks forward to further announcements regarding the remainder of its 2026 driver lineup at a later date.

Stay connected to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport’s social channels across Facebook, Instagram, and X for exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the off season leading up to the 2026 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, February 14.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.

