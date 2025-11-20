Ricky Carmichael Inducted Into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame

ELLENTON, Fla., (November 19, 2025) – The GOAT and Florida native Ricky Carmichael has officially been inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame this evening at a ceremony held in Bradenton, FL. Ricky was inducted into the 2025 class among other Florida greats including:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and all-time touchdown leader, Mike Alstott

MLB Hall of Fame Manager and 1997 World Series Champion, Jim Leyland

Super Bowl LII Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Trey Burton

NCAA National Championship Winning Softball Coach for Florida State University, Lonni Alameda

Sarasota High School Baseball Coach with over 950 wins, Clyde Metcalf

Legendary Tampa Bay Rays Radio Announcer, Dave Wills

More information on inductees HERE.

Ricky Carmichael is considered The GOAT (Greatest of All-time) of Motocross and arguably the greatest all-around dirtbike athlete in the history of the sport. In his 12 years of professional racing in the Supercross (Stadium) and Motocross (Outdoor) Championships, he compiled the most combined victories (161) and the most combined Championships (16).

From 2000-2006, Carmichael won 7 straight Premier Class Motocross titles and 5 Premier Class Supercross titles which is still considered one of the most dominant runs in the sport’s history.

In international competition, Carmichael cemented his legacy as a worldwide phenom leading Team USA to 3 victories in the Motocross of Nations, in which he won the individual overall in each.

To top off his incredible racing career, RC earned 3 X-Games Gold Medals, all in-a-row from 2007-2009 in Moto X racing and the Moto X Step Up competitions. He also is credited with 19 top-10 finishes in his NASCAR career, making starts in cars and trucks.

The SMX League congratulates Ricky on his induction to the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and thanks him for his many contributions to the sport.

