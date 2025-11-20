KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC. EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH JR MOTORSPORTS

KOA returns to JRM on board the No.1 Chevrolet for 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 19, 2025) – JR Motorsports announced today that Kampgrounds of America, Inc., the world’s largest system of privately held campgrounds, will return to the organization for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. KOA will be a primary partner for one race with Connor Zilisch and the No. 1 Chevrolet, support multiple JRM Chevrolets as a full-season associate partner, and maintain a year-long partnership with Wyatt Miller, uniting motorsports and outdoor enthusiasts.

“It’s so cool to be back in the KOA Chevrolet in 2026,” Zilisch said. “I really enjoyed continuing to get to know everyone from KOA this past season and learning more about their business. KOA has been a big part of my NASCAR career from the very beginning and I am proud to wear their colors again next season.”

KOA’s renewal with JRM continues to build brand awareness and deepen the connection between motorsports fans and outdoor enthusiasts. With over 500 campgrounds across the United States and Canada, including a large number within driving distance of most major tracks on the 2026 schedule, KOA offers fans a variety of accommodation options to amplify their race weekend experience. From tent sites to amenity-packed RV sites and comfortable cabins, there’s something for every kind of adventurer.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports,” said Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of KOA. “Racing and camping bring people together through adventure, community, and unforgettable experiences. This collaboration connects KOA with motorsports fans in a unique way—enhancing their race weekends and inspiring them to explore the great outdoors.”

Fans can watch Zilisch and the No. 1 KOA Chevrolet take the green flag when NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway on Saturday, July 4 on the CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT KAMPGROUNDS OF AMERICA, INC.:

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world’s largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.