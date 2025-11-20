MillerTech Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Multi-Year Agreement

Premium Lithium Battery Company Joins Noah Gragson for Multiple Races



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 20, 2025) – Powering Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, MillerTech is now set to return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2026 and 2027 seasons to grow deeper into the RV/marine/off-grid channels and connect with fans beyond the track.

Built on the core values of stewardship, community, commitment and excellence to deliver superior quality products for a unique and beneficial experience “Powering Your Adventure”, MillerTech is excited to extend their partnership with FRM and Gragson.

“Noah and Front Row Motorsports represent the kind of commitment and character we stand on at MillerTech,” said Lester Miller, CEO, MillerTech. “Staying with them for a multi-year program was an easy decision. We are grateful for the relationship, proud of what we accomplished together, and ready to keep growing this partnership in a big way.”

Looking ahead to 2026, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and FRM will roll out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers, and partners alike. From the race track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.

A staple in MillerTech’s business is their no-hassle warranty, built on a simple promise: they stand behind their products. When customers choose Millertech lithium batteries, they’re supported by authentic, transparent service with no hidden obstacles. Customer support is one of the most important drivers of the business, and MillerTech takes pride in delivering assistance that is as dependable as its products.

MillerTech’s first race of the 2026 season will come next May 17th at the Dover Motor Speedway for the All-Star race. In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the “Monster Mile”, Gragson has two top-five and five top-10 finishes. In the Cup Series, Gragson has one top-10 at the track, finishing sixth in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson is a three-time winner of the All Star fan vote, going back-to-back-to-back in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

“It means a lot to have MillerTech return to Front Row and the No. 4 Team,” said Gragson. “Lester and the entire MillerTech family’s continued support shows they believe in the direction we’re heading, and I’m excited for what we’ve got lined up for the 2026 season.”

The No. 4 MillerTech Ford Mustang Dark Horse will return in June at the Pocono Speedway. Gragson is a previous winner at the “Tricky Triangle” in the Xfinity Series, capturing the checkered flag in 2022. The 160-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, June 14th at 3:00 PM ET and will be televised on Amazon Prime. Fans can also listen to the action live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

MillerTech’s final primary race of the 2026 season will come at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 23rd at 3:00 PM ET. Fans can tune in on the USA Network to watch the 301-lap race or listen in from the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions builds premium lithium batteries with the kind of honesty, care, and craftsmanship you expect from rural Ohio. Our company stands on faith, integrity, and genuine customer service, offering a hassle-free ten-year warranty with no fine print and a team that still answers the phone when you call. From RVs and boats to golf carts and off grid systems, MillerTech delivers dependable power backed by values you can trust. Visit MillerTechEnergy.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.