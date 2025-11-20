XFINITY Series PR

Blaine Perkins Returns to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for 2026 Season

STATESVILLE, NC (November 20, 2025) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that driver Blaine Perkins will return to the team for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, continuing his role behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet.

Perkins returns following a strong 2025 campaign in which he delivered a career high four top ten finishes and showcased clear progress throughout the year. His growth as a competitor and his work ethic have continued to strengthen the foundation of the No. 31 program.

“We are proud to have Blaine back in the No. 31 for 2026” said Jordan Anderson, President and owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.

“Blaine showed real growth last season and proved he can run inside the top group in this series. His attitude, drive, and willingness to learn fit our team perfectly. We are grateful for the continued support from Team Chevy and look forward to helping Blaine take another step forward next year.”

Perkins expressed genuine excitement for the opportunity to return. “Coming back to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is an exciting step for me.” said Perkins.

“Last season was the strongest of my career and I felt the trust and support from everyone in this shop. I am thankful for the belief that Jordan, John Bommarito and our partners continue to show in me. I am focused on building off the momentum we created in 2025 and ready to give everything I have for this team in 2026.”

The team will share additional information regarding the No. 32 Chevrolet driver lineup at a later date.

Stay connected to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport's social channels across Facebook, Instagram, and X for exclusive behind-the-scenes content throughout the off season leading up to the 2026 season opener at Daytona International Speedway, February 14.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.

