Sigma Performance Services Racing Acquires AM Racing, Expands National Footprint with Ford Racing Support

STATESVILLE, N.C. (NOVEMBER 24, 2025) — Sigma Performance Services Racing (SPS Racing) today announced the acquisition of AM Racing, uniting two successful motorsports organizations under a single banner with the support of Ford Racing.

Beginning with the 2026 season, SPS will field entries in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (Xfinity Series), the ARCA Menards Series and an expanded late model program designed to accelerate driver development and engineering innovation across the team’s racing platforms.

The transition from AM Racing to Sigma Performance Services Racing will begin immediately, ensuring the team is prepared to kick off the 2026 season with the ARCA Menards Series open practice session at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in early January.

The acquisition strengthens SPS Racing’s competitive platform while preserving the culture and operational integrity that AM Racing cultivated.

Leveraging Ford Racing’s technical resources, SPS Racing will expand its racing

development pipeline, sharpen engineering performance and reinforce the bridge from late-model racing to national series competition.

“Bringing AM Racing into the SPS Racing family is about building on momentum and unlocking our next level potential,” said Joe Farre, owner, Sigma Performance Services Racing.

“With Ford Racing behind us, we’re investing in people, data and performance to set us up to contend right away in 2026. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Wade Moore, president and managing partner of AM Racing, reflected on the team’s next chapter: “AM Racing has always been about work ethic, integrity and giving racers a real shot to grow — and SPS Racing shares that DNA.

“This transition ensures our mission continues — with renewed strength, expanded resources and a clear drive to win.”

﻿Driver lineups, car numbers and select competition personnel will be announced in the coming weeks, alongside additional program partners.

About Sigma Performance Services Racing (SPS Racing):

SPS Racing is a premier motorsports team founded by Joe Farré, dedicated to delivering excellence on and off track.

With a focus on performance, innovation and precision, SPS specializes in providing top-tier support for drivers across various motorsport disciplines.

About AM Racing:

Founded by Tim Self, AM Racing has competed across national stock-car series with a commitment to hard work, accountability and competitive growth.

AM Racing has prided itself on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿The team’s legacy continues within the SPS platform beginning with the 2026 season.