TOP FIVE FATHER-SON DUOS IN BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY HISTORY

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Nov. 20, 2025) – The roar of engines, the smell of burnt rubber, and the electric atmosphere under the lights of The Last Great Colosseum are hallmarks of iconic Bristol Motor Speedway. Over the decades, many drivers have etched their names into the track’s stats and record books, but the legacy often extends across generations. Here is a story of five of the most impactful father-son duos in the NASCAR Cup Series to have left their marks on Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway has long been known as ‘Earnhardt Country’. Fans at the Tennessee track love nine-time winner Dale Earnhardt Sr. and his son Dale Jr., who famously won the 2004 Night Race and ignited the phrase ‘It’s Bristol, baby!’

1. Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Earnhardt name evokes a unique kind of passion from NASCAR fans. Dale Earnhardt Sr., “The Intimidator,” was a seven-time champion and an icon of the sport. Dale Earnhardt Jr. became one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history, winning the Most Popular Driver award 15 consecutive times.

At Bristol, both men delivered iconic moments. Earnhardt Sr. was known for his aggressive style, including a pair of famous incidents with rival Terry Labonte, first in the 1995 Night Race, which Labonte won, and then again in the 1999 Night Race, which was Earnhardt Sr.’s final win at the high-banked oval. Dale Jr. also tasted victory at the track, notably in the 2004 Night Race weekend, where he swept both the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races, a first at Bristol. It was Jr’s only Cup Series win at Bristol, and he celebrated with a memorable burnout and unforgettable Victory Lane celebration. As he emerged from his car, the TV reporter asked him why this win was so special, and Earnhardt Jr. shouted, “It’s Bristol, baby!”. From that moment on the phrase took on a life of its own. Bristol Motor Speedway has long been known as “Earnhardt Country” for good reason. Their legacy at the Tennessee short track is defined by raw emotion and a deep connection with the fan base.

Davey Allison (left) won at Bristol in 1990 and his father Bobby Allison claimed four BMS victories in his career.

2. Bobby and Davey Allison

The Allisons were a powerful force in NASCAR during the 1980s and early 1990s. Bobby Allison, the 1983 Cup Series champion, was a veteran presence, and his son Davey quickly became one of the sport’s brightest young stars before his tragic passing. Their time at Bristol was marked by sheer talent and the potential for even greater things.

Though the Allisons had their most famous moment with a father-son 1-2 finish at the 1988 Daytona 500, their competitive spirit and skill were always evident on the high banks of Bristol, making them a formidable duo every time they rolled into Thunder Valley.

Bobby found success early and often at Bristol, winning on the high banks four times in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Davey took his lone Bristol Cup victory in the spring of 1990 in dramatic fashion in a photo-finish alongside rival Mark Martin.

3. Richard and Kyle Petty

The Petty family has logged many laps at Bristol Motor Speedway over six decades. Kyle Petty had 50 career starts at Bristol and his father, The King Richard Petty, had 60 starts and won three times on the challenging half-mile oval.

The Petty name is synonymous with NASCAR royalty. Going all the way back to patriarch Lee Petty, a three-time champion, laid the foundation in the 1940s and ’50s for his family racing team, while his son Richard, “The King,” became arguably the greatest driver in the sport’s history, with a record 200 career wins.

Three of those 200 wins for Richard came at the tough and challenging Bristol Motor Speedway. He also is one of a few drivers to sweep both Bristol Cup races in a single season like he did in 1975. While Richard’s father never raced at Bristol, Richard’s son Kyle had 50 Bristol starts in his career from 1981-2008. Kyle had some great runs at Bristol over the years, but never made his way to Victory Lane there. His top Bristol stats include leading 245 laps and posting two top fives and nine top 10 finishes. Kyle’s best effort at BMS is a career-best third-place finish in the 1993 Food City 500.

At Bristol, their impact was generational. While Richard’s dominance was seen nationwide, the Petty family’s constant presence and success at the short track helped build the venue’s early history and allure. Lee’s tenacious driving style in the sport’s formative years gave way to Richard’s supreme command of the track as the sport hit mainstream, ensuring the Petty blue No. 43 was always a car to watch. Richard’s final stats at Bristol were awe-inspiring, as he competed in 60 races there and posted a record 26 top fives and 37 top 10s. His last challenge for a victory there came in the spring race of 1987 when he battled Dale Earnhardt for the victory and ultimately finished second.

4. Ned and Dale Jarrett

Ned Jarrett, a two-time Grand National champion, was a dominant force in the 1960s with 50 career wins. His son Dale followed in his tire tracks, so to speak, carving out a stellar career that included the 1999 Cup Series championship and multiple major race victories, including three Daytona 500s.

When BMS opened in 1961, Ned raced there two times per season through 1966. In 12 starts, he posted an amazing 7 top 10s and won at Bristol in the fall race of 1965, which played a role in clinching his NASCAR season crown.

Like father, like son, Dale also grabbed a Bristol victory, the crown jewel Night Race in 1997. He led 210 laps of the race and took the victory in the No. 88 Robert Yates Racing machine. Dale’s stats at BMS include 44 starts, 9 top fives, and 19 top 10s. He also scored an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory in 1991, the Jay Johnson 250.

NASCAR’s Most Popular family Bill Elliott (right) and his son Chase Elliott have both had success at Bristol Motor Speedway with Bill winning the 1988 spring race and Chase taking the checkered flag in the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol.

5. Bill and Chase Elliott

Bill Elliott, the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion and a 16-time Most Popular Driver, used the momentum gained from a Bristol victory that spring to claim the season title. On that afternoon in 1988, Elliott had to hold off the usual Bristol suspects to get the hard-earned victory, including Mark Martin, Geoffrey Bodine, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, and Richard Petty. Bill’s son Chase represents the current generation of father-son success. Chase, the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion, has proven himself a top contender in modern-day NASCAR and took the checkered flag during the prestigious 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, held at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Elliotts are one of only a few father-son duos to have each won a NASCAR All-Star Race, a Cup Series race and a Cup Series championship. Bill’s speed in the late ’80s and early ’90s translated into a strong presence in the sport for the phenom from Georgia, while Chase’s popularity has solidified their family’s continuing legacy in the demanding sport, ensuring their name remains an integral part of the Bristol conversation for years to come.

To continue to watch the NASCAR family evolution at Bristol Motor Speedway, you can purchase tickets, get upgrades and to secure premium items for NASCAR Cup Series races at the iconic track for 2026, please click here, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.