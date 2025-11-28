WORLD SUPERCROSS HEAVYWEIGHTS HIT THE GOLD COAST FOR AUSTRALIAN GP

Gold Coast, Australia, 28th November 2025: The Gold Coast is gearing up for an explosive night of elite racing as the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship rolls into Cbus Super Stadium this Saturday for Round 3 of the season. After two action-packed stops in Buenos Aires and Vancouver, the global championships now heads Down Under, where a capacity crowd will witness the strongest rider lineup ever to hit Australian soil.

Among the biggest storylines is the Australian debut for Haiden Deegan, who makes his second Wildcard appearance in the Championship after making headlines with his international debut in Argentina. Deegan arrived on the Coast earlier in the week and has already caused a stir among local fans eager to see how the 19-year-old measures up again against the supercross elite in the premier SX1 class.

Adding even more star power to the premier class, Cooper Webb is set to make his World Supercross debut, joining a heavyweight SX1 field. Webb’s appearance comes alongside reigning World Supercross champion Eli Tomac who makes his second Wildcard appearance and current championship leader Ken Roczen, creating a dream lineup for Australian motorsport fans. With Webb entering the fray, the Gold Coast is set for a showdown featuring some of the biggest names the sport has to offer.

In SX2, Coty Schock has rapidly become one of the revelations of the 2025 championship. The Rick Ware Racing rider arrives in Australia brimming with confidence as he prepares to take another shot at halting the remarkable winning streak of British ace Max Anstie, who has opened the season with three straight overall victories. Schock has made clear he is determined to disrupt Anstie’s dominance, even as he adapts to long-haul travel and tight turnaround times. With both riders in top form, fans can expect a fierce battle for SX2 supremacy.

A packed house is anticipated at Cbus Super Stadium, with ticket demand surging as race day approaches. The Robina venue – just moments from the heart of the Gold Coast and easily accessed via public transport – will transform into a high-energy arena, complete with a custom-built, technical track designed to push the world’s best to the limit. Spectators can look forward to a night of big-air jumps, bar-to-bar battles and a buzzing atmosphere.

The Team Championship standings heighten the stakes even further, with just 14 points separating the top three teams. Australian outfit Quad Lock Honda, led by Yarrive Konsky, currently holds the advantage, though Pipes Motorsports Group sit only four points back and Rick Ware Racing remain firmly in the hunt. With the season reaching its halfway point, the Gold Coast could prove pivotal in shaping the direction of the title race.

Final tickets for the Australian GP are available via worldsupercrosschampionship.com, and fans worldwide can watch the action via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/