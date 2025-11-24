Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Returns as a Premier Front Row Motorsports Partner

Speedy Cash and TitleMax Brands to Serve as Primary Partner of Zane Smith

Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Attempt to Win SpeedyCash.com 250

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 24, 2025) – An anchor partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in the 2025 NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ seasons’, primarily with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (CCF) will return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2026 season in a multi-race deal.

The dominant financial services provider to consumers seeking access to credit services, CCF’s program will be highlighted by the company’s Speedy Cash and TitleMax brands across FRM’s Cup and Truck Series teams.

Speedy Cash will kick off CCF’s season in February at the Daytona 500. Fans will be able to cheer on the black and green Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Dark Horse in four additional races beginning in April at the Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway. Speedy Cash’s final race will come at the Cup Series’ second trip to the Kansas Speedway in September.

TitleMax will hit the track with Smith starting at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. TitleMax will again join Smith in back-to-back races in September at the Darlington Raceway on September 6th and the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 13th. The title loan company will close out their season at the Phoenix Raceway on October 18th.

“Speedy Cash and TitleMax played a crucial role at Front Row Motorsports, supporting the organization throughout the 2025 season, so it’s great to see them return for more fun,” said Smith. “TitleMax was on the car at Talladega when we took the pole and at Darlington when we came home 13th. We’ve had some strong runs together, and I know we can get them both to Victory Lane soon.”

In addition to their primary Cup races with Smith, TitleMax will join Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team in February at the EchoPark Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speedy Cash and TitleMax will return as partners of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith for the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. Both brands will join the drivers for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in May, where Riggs and Smith will battle for a trip to Speedy Cash Victory Lane. TitleMax will also serve as a season-long associate partner of Riggs and the No. 34 team, while Speedy Cash will continue its commitment to Smith and the No. 38 team as a season-long associate.

CCF is enthusiastic about their return to Front Row Motorsports. “We are proud of this partnership and believe Zane, along with the other FRM drivers, will continue to represent our brands with class and a passion to compete,” said Bill Baker, President, CCF. “Our thousands of dedicated teammates and loyal customers are excited to ride along for what we hope is a safe and successful race season!”

For more information about Speedy Cash and TitleMax, visit www.speedycash.com and www.TitleMax.com.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT TITLEMAX

TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. TitleMax is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.