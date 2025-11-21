King Shocks’ Alan Ampudia Claims Second Straight SCORE Trophy Truck Championship at 2025 Baja 1000

For the second consecutive year, King Shocks-backed driver Alan Ampudia is the SCORE Trophy Truck champion after completion of the 2025 season with the 58th SCORE Baja 1000. Ampudia, who soloed the entire season, secured the title with a sixth place finish in the most grueling race of the year.

After earning the overall SCORE championship in 2024 thanks to a win in the King Shocks SCORE San Felipe 250 and two additional podiums, Ampudia was even better in 2025. He not only backed up last year’s triumph in San Felipe, he also added wins in the SCORE Baja 500 in June and SCORE Baja 400 in September, joining elite company as one the only drivers to have won all four of SCORE’s active races during his career. In his bid for a perfect season, Ampudia ran with the leaders’ superteams for a majority of the race as a solo driver, proving his mettle as one of the toughest drivers in the sport.

Ampudia was far from the only SCORE champion to be celebrating on King Shocks in Ensenada as the checkered flag fell. Sam Baldi locked up the SCORE Trophy Truck 2WD title for King thanks to a class win, completing a consistent season that saw him finish in the top five in all four races. Meanwhile, Gustavo Vildosola Sr. completed his fourth consecutive perfect season in the SCORE Trophy Truck Legends division, defeating his closest competition by nearly half an hour.

In Trophy Truck Spec, Justin Davis sealed the class championship thanks to three podiums on the season, while Brent Fox wrapped up the season with another class victory for King after coming in at an impressive sixth place overall. Rounding out the successes were a Class 1 win for Brendan Gaughan and a pair of podiums for Brad Wilson and Cody Reid; Reid and Wilson also took the top two spots in the class standings on the season, with Reid clinching his third championship in a row.

King Shocks also posted perfect seasons in both the Class 7 and Class 5 Unlimited divisions. In Class 7, it was Dan Chamlee taking his third victory of the season to secure the class title, with Baja 500 winner Rhys Millen coming in second to finish the third King Shocks 1-2 in class on the season. In Class 5 Unlimited, Eli Yee went four-for-four on the campaign; after winning the first three races of the 2024 season, he returned to defend his title with a perfect season this time around.

Also earning Baja 1000 victories and SCORE class titles were Stan Potter in Class 10, Daniel Goodrich in Class ½-1600, Chris Somano in Class 5-1600, and Dan Gregory in 1400 Sportsman Truck. For Goodrich, it was his second class win and third podium of 2025, while Potter’s win was his second straight podium finish.

The SCORE titles complete another successful season for King Shocks across the desert. Ampudia, Baldi, Vildosola, and Davis join UNLTD Off-Road Racing champions Adam Householder (overall and Unlimited Truck) and Conner McMullen (Unlimited Truck SPEC) as those to take the highest honors in their respective series and classes with King in 2025.

“A huge congratulations to all of the King Shocks racers who excelled at this year’s Baja 1000 and across the entire SCORE season, and especially to Alan Ampudia for defending his title as SCORE Trophy Truck champion,” said King Shocks president Brett King. “2025 was a fantastic year for our racers with so many wins and titles, and we’re thrilled to have swept the season in more than one class. We can’t wait to get back after it in 2026!”

