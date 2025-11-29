Josh Bilicki Joins SS GreenLight Racing as Full-Time Driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet for 2026

Mooresville, N.C. (11/29/25) – SS GreenLight Racing is proud to announce that veteran NASCAR Driver, Josh Bilicki, will join the organization full-time for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, driving the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet. The move marks a new chapter for Bilicki, who transitions to SS GreenLight Racing after regularly competing with DGM Racing for the past three and a half seasons.

Bilicki, a versatile and well-respected competitor across multiple forms of motorsports, brings significant experience to SS GreenLight Racing. Over the course of his NASCAR career, he has made nearly 250 combined starts across the top three national series, recording top-tens in each series.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to drive for SS Greenlight Racing full-time in 2026 in the newly branded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series,” says Bilicki. “I’ve driven for SS Greenlight Racing on several occasions in the past and have seen the potential here. Having the opportunity to be at the track every weekend creates the consistency needed to move this No. 07 team forward, and I’m excited for that challenge. I’m really thankful to Bobby Dotter and the entire team for this opportunity and look forward to Daytona in a few short months!”

Founded in 2001 by former NASCAR driver Bobby Dotter, SS GreenLight Racing has spent more than two decades competing in NASCAR’s national series and establishing itself as a resilient, hardworking organization. The team has proven it can break through on the big stage, highlighted by its victory with Cole Custer at Auto Club Speedway. With Bilicki stepping into the No. 07 Chevrolet for 2026, Dotter and his team look to build on that foundation and continue strengthening their competitiveness throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to SS GreenLight Racing,” said Bobby Dotter, team owner. “He brings experience, professionalism, and a drive to push our program forward. We believe Josh will be a great fit for our team culture and performance goals in 2026.”

The 2026 season also ushers in a new era for NASCAR’s second-tier national series, as long-time entitlement partner Xfinity has moved on and the series now carries a new name: the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Bilicki’s move to SS GreenLight Racing comes during this period of fresh momentum and renewed attention across the sport.

Partners for Bilicki’s 2026 campaign will be announced in the coming weeks.

