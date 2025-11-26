Rexy Rawrs Again: AO Racing Reveals 2026 IMSA Driver Squad

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (November 26, 2025) – AO Racing is turning up the RAWR for the 2026 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, announcing a powerhouse driver lineup for Rexy, the Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr, in the full-season GTD PRO class. The 2024 champions welcome Nick Tandy and Harry King as full-season drivers, with Alessio Picariello returning for the five endurance events.

“I am very excited to welcome Nick, Harry, and Alessio to AO Racing and Rexy for 2026,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “We think this lineup has the perfect combination of speed and experience to allow us to fight for the GTD Pro Championship. I can’t wait for all of us to get started in our new 2026 GT3-R Evo at Daytona!”

As a longtime Porsche factory driver and sportscar racing grand slam winner, Tandy needs little introduction. The 41-year-old British racer carries an exceptionally deep résumé, currently the only driver to win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Nürburgring, and Spa 24 Hours, and the 24 Hours of Daytona. Notably, he also holds the remarkable distinction of having won at every event the IMSA series will visit in 2026 (with his Detroit victory earned on the former Belle Isle layout, prior to the move downtown).

“AO Racing has proven to be one of the most popular, friendly, yet fiercely competitive teams within the sportscar paddocks in the last few years,” said Tandy. “I’m extremely excited to join the team next year. Rexy is one of the most iconic racing cars of the modern era, I’ve got lots of old friends within the team already who I’m looking forward to enjoying my racing with again, plus new friends to meet. I’ve known both Harry and Alessio for a while now. Both are exceptionally fast and dedicated professionals so I’m eager to see what the season brings.”

At the cusp of 25, Harry King will make his IMSA WeatherTech debut this season. Hailing from Windsor, England, he began his career in karts in 2012 before progressing to cars in 2015. In 2020, he earned the Autosport National Driver of the Year honor alongside capturing the Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain championship. Most recently, King and his co-drivers claimed the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup title in the Gold class, further solidifying his rising-star status.

“I’m delighted to be partnering up with AO Racing for my full-time debut in the IMSA championship,” said King. “I’m thankful to Gunnar and Porsche for the trust. I’ve always closely followed Rexy’s progress and results in the past, so now I look forward to adding to that successful list alongside teammates Nick and Alessio. It’s a great combination of drivers and team, I have a good feeling.”

Alessio Picariello returns to the Rexy roster after two standout drives in 2025, opening the year at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and closing it with a triumphant run at the Twelve Hours of Sebring. His return reinforces the program’s endurance strength, bringing consistency, experience, and familiarity to the team’s long-distance efforts.

“I’m really happy to return with Rexy and AO for the endurance races,” said Picariello. “I enjoyed working with the team a lot last season, and taking the win at Sebring was definitely a highlight. We were left with a bitter feeling after Daytona, so I’m looking forward to sharing the car with Nick and Harry this year and putting things right.”

The season begins in just 50 days with the Roar Before the 24, the annual preseason test before official sessions commence for the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 24. AO Racing will continue engaging fans throughout the year with bold, character-driven liveries and immersive activations featuring Rexy, Roxy, Spike, and new surprises planned for the 2026 season.