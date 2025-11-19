Racing to End Alzheimer’s and Stephen Cameron Racing set for 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge campaign

The team will also contest select VP Racing SportsCar Challenge races

LOS ANGELES (19 November, 2025) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team will be back on track in 2026, returning to the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe behind the wheel of the popular purple, red and orange No. 19 Ford Mustang GT4.

The team will also contest select VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) events, with Quinlan driving a Ford Mustang identical to the Pilot Challenge car.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s finished the season with 173 names on the car – each of those names representing a loved one who has suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Each race weekend, founder Phil Frengs could be found at the Racing to End Alzheimer’s pop-up positioned near the Cameron transporter, hearing fans’ stories of their loved ones and sharing his own history – despite the pain of losing his wife Mimi to Alzheimer’s in April.

“We started this journey back in 2017, to have the race car as our ‘vehicle’ to open the conversation about Alzheimer’s, to raise both awareness and funds,” said Frengs. “We will continue that mission in her memory, and we’re extremely pleased to partner with Steve Cameron and the team again in 2026. They helped us every step of the way this season, with every crew member welcoming us and jumping in when we needed it. We can’t wait for January – especially since we’ll be competing in both the Pilot Challenge and the VPRC at the season opener in Daytona.”

The No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Mustang gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries – the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1.2 million to the two programs.

Cameron appreciates the chance to continue the relationship with both Racing to End Alzheimer’s and Ford Racing. 2026 marks the second full season the team has run the Mustang GT4 (having switched to Ford after the Sebring race in 2024).

“This year was really positive for us as a team, and for Phil,” said Cameron. “Working with Racing to End Alzheimer’s elevated the amount of recognition we received, both on and off the track, which benefited all of us. It’s great to know that we’ve got the same program, same drivers, same people, same car in 2026.

“We’ve now had two and a half years with these cars but we know there is a great deal more we can refine,” continued Cameron. “We appreciate all the assistance we’ve gotten from Ford – working with those guys, you actually feel like you’re a part of a team and not just a customer. It’s a very different mindset than other manufacturers have, so we’re happy to continue that relationship as well. The crew is working on the cars now with the plan to be completely ready for Daytona in mid-December, so we can all enjoy some of the holidays!”

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season begins in January at Daytona. Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing will be on hand at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test weekend January 16-18, with the season opener Saturday, January 24, 2026. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.tv and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

