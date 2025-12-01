ROCZEN AND ANSTIE RULE THE GOLD COAST IN UNFORGETTABLE WORLD SUPERCROSS AUSTRALIAN GP SHOWDOWN

Gold Coast, Australia, 1st November 2025: A sold-out Cbus Super Stadium witnessed one of the most memorable evenings of the season as the FIM World Supercross Championship delivered a spectacular third round on the Gold Coast. With the atmosphere at fever pitch and an all-star lineup on track, Ken Roczen produced a trademark performance to take the overall SX1 victory, Christian Craig claimed an emotional race victory, and Cooper Webb claimed third place on the podium in his championship debut. Meanwhile, Max Anstie extended his perfect SX2 season in another display of unrivalled control.

Roczen’s final bow for Pipes Motorsport Group in this season’s championship was one worthy of his legacy. He opened the night with a commanding win in the first sprint before navigating heavy traffic and chaotic opening laps to secure fourth in the second race. With the pressure at its peak in the main event, Roczen held strong for third – just enough to lock in the overall victory and bid farewell to the 2025 championship on top. The German star soaked in the moment, reflecting on the precision and patience required on the night and acknowledging the hard work behind his trademark consistency.

Ken Roczen said: “I am really happy with my riding. I crushed the whoops and pumped to get away with the overall win!”

Christian Craig delivered the feel-good story of the evening, capturing his first World Supercross race win. The veteran’s emotional triumph earned him second overall on the night, even after a stewards’ penalty for failing to observe waved medical flags during Astin Politelli’s incident. For Craig, the victory carried profound meaning – proof that he still belongs at the highest level and a moment he shared with the fans, his team, and those who’ve stood by him through the toughest chapters of his career.

Cooper Webb, making his World Supercross debut, was impressive throughout the evening, amassing a total of 32 points to claim the final sport on the podium, just one point ahead of Eli Tomac in fourth.

In SX2, Max Anstie once again proved untouchable. Despite missing out on the Superpole after a rare mistake, the British rider reset instantly and went on to sweep all three mains, extending his championship lead. The heat, the pace, and the pressure did little to rattle him as he pushed to another dominant performance. Behind him, defending champion Shane McElrath finally found momentum with a gritty 5-3-2 effort to secure second – a long-awaited breakthrough after a difficult start to the season. Cullin Park continued his upward climb with a consistent 4-2-3 showing to stand third on the podium and keep himself firmly in the title conversation.

Max Anstie said: “I’m happy to be here in the Gold Coast, it’s been a lot of fun – I love Australia. I’m looking forward to next week in Sweden. These are the kind of seasons you dream about – from Winchester, England to the Gold Coast of Australia!”

With Roczen departing on a high, Craig rediscovering his winning edge and Anstie tightening his grip on SX2, the championship narrative takes another turn as the field now heads to Sweden for the penultimate round.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com