Supercross

WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO EUROPE FOR PIVOTAL SWEDISH GP IN STOCKHOLM

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Stockholm, Sweden, 5th December 2025: The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship makes its sole European appearance of the season this weekend as the championship heads to Stockholm for Round 4, the Swedish GP. As the penultimate stop on the calendar, the 3Arena is positioned to play a significant role in shaping both the SX1 and SX2 championship outcomes, as well as the increasingly tight team standings.

The return to Europe comes at a pivotal stage of the season, particularly in SX2, where Max Anstie enters the Swedish GP with a strong mathematical path toward securing the title early. After a flawless showing at the Gold Coast, where he captured all three moto wins, Anstie has created a substantial points buffer. A similarly consistent night in Stockholm could place the championship firmly within his grasp before the series heads to Cape Town for the finale.

The SX2 podium battle is also tracking to be a highlight of the Swedish round. Behind Anstie, multiple riders – including Coty Schock, Cullin Park, and Shane McElrath – remain within reach of a top-three finish in the standings. With limited opportunities remaining, Stockholm presents an important chance for riders to post key moto results and tighten the order heading into Cape Town.

In SX1, the title picture is much less settled. Christian Craig, Jason Anderson, and Joey Savatgy are all firmly in contention as the championship intensity rises. Stockholm is expected to deliver close-quarters racing as all three riders work to maintain or improve their standing ahead of the last round. The Swedish GP also carries considerable weight in the team competition. Quad Lock Honda hold a narrow lead over Pipes Motorsports Suzuki, with Team GSM hot on their heels in third.

With pivotal championship implications across both classes and strong anticipation surrounding the series’ European return, the Swedish GP promises a significant and potentially decisive evening at the 3Arena.

Tickets are available to purchase via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar: 

  • Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November 
  • Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November 
  • Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November 
  • Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December 
  • Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December 

About the FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
ROCZEN AND ANSTIE RULE THE GOLD COAST IN UNFORGETTABLE WORLD SUPERCROSS AUSTRALIAN GP SHOWDOWN

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Allgaier, JR Motorsports reveal second consecutive Daytona 500 bid in 2026
02:14
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Jesse Love muscles to first Xfinity Series championship and wins finale at Phoenix
05:23
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim crowned 2025 Truck Series Champion; wins finale at Phoenix
05:43

Latest articles

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes and event tickets go on sale Monday for...

Official Release -
Ticket sales open Monday (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. ET for all five major race weekends scheduled for 2026 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Read more

Rette Jones Racing to Field Two Entries in Coveted Snowball Derby

Official Release -
Rette Jones Racing will close out its 2025 racing season this Sunday in one of the most prestigious Super Late Model events in the world — the coveted Snowball Derby at Five (Fla.) Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.
Read more

CHAMPION IRRIGATION PRODUCTS AND JR MOTORSPORTS JOIN FORCES FOR 2026

Official Release -
JR Motorsports announced today that Champion Irrigation Products, Inc., an industry pioneer in irrigation solutions, will join the organization during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season as a primary partner for three races with Carson Kvapil
Read more

Rajah Caruth Set for a 10-Race Slate for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport in...

Official Release -
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that Rajah Caruth will return to the organization for a 10-race schedule during the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category