WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO EUROPE FOR PIVOTAL SWEDISH GP IN STOCKHOLM

Stockholm, Sweden, 5th December 2025: The 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship makes its sole European appearance of the season this weekend as the championship heads to Stockholm for Round 4, the Swedish GP. As the penultimate stop on the calendar, the 3Arena is positioned to play a significant role in shaping both the SX1 and SX2 championship outcomes, as well as the increasingly tight team standings.

The return to Europe comes at a pivotal stage of the season, particularly in SX2, where Max Anstie enters the Swedish GP with a strong mathematical path toward securing the title early. After a flawless showing at the Gold Coast, where he captured all three moto wins, Anstie has created a substantial points buffer. A similarly consistent night in Stockholm could place the championship firmly within his grasp before the series heads to Cape Town for the finale.

The SX2 podium battle is also tracking to be a highlight of the Swedish round. Behind Anstie, multiple riders – including Coty Schock, Cullin Park, and Shane McElrath – remain within reach of a top-three finish in the standings. With limited opportunities remaining, Stockholm presents an important chance for riders to post key moto results and tighten the order heading into Cape Town.

In SX1, the title picture is much less settled. Christian Craig, Jason Anderson, and Joey Savatgy are all firmly in contention as the championship intensity rises. Stockholm is expected to deliver close-quarters racing as all three riders work to maintain or improve their standing ahead of the last round. The Swedish GP also carries considerable weight in the team competition. Quad Lock Honda hold a narrow lead over Pipes Motorsports Suzuki, with Team GSM hot on their heels in third.

With pivotal championship implications across both classes and strong anticipation surrounding the series’ European return, the Swedish GP promises a significant and potentially decisive evening at the 3Arena.

Tickets are available to purchase via https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/ and fans can watch the action by visiting https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/watch/

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, Stockholm, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December

