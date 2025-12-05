Featured StoriesXFINITY Series
Michael Annett, driver of the #1 TMC Transportation Chevrolet, looks on from the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway on October 04, 2019 in Dover by NASCAR Media

Michael Annett, Former NASCAR Driver, Dies at 39

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

On Dec. 5, it was announced that Michael Annett, a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, passed away at the age of 39. JR Motorsports confirmed the news in a social media post.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family on the passing of our friend Michael Annett. Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

He raced in all of NASCAR’s three national series but was best known for his achievements in the Xfinity Series, where he made his debut in 2008. His 321 starts included a victory in 2019 at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

During his career, he made 436 starts across all three NASCAR series. Of those, 158 were as a driver for JR Motorsports. He joined the team in 2017 and remained there until he suffered a leg fracture in 2021.
Annett also won two races in the ARCA Menards Series at Talladega Superspeedway in 2007 and the series opener at Daytona in 2008.

Several drivers expressed their thoughts on Arnett’s passing via social media.

Very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and my family,” Sammy Smith shared on X Friday night. “Michael was a great person to so many, and we’ll miss him a lot.”

Noah Gragson, a former teammate of Annett’s at JR Motorsport, also expressed his sentiments.

“Heartbroken,” Gragson wrote on Instagram. “Going to miss you man. Love you Diesel Mike.”

Brad Keselowski said, “Michael was an up-and-comer at the same time I was and he was looking really good. In the end, life took us different paths and all of us who knew him and the talent he had are sad to see him go.”

NASCAR issued a statement, saying they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett. Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
