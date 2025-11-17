NASCAR 2026 Driver News and Updates

As a new NASCAR season approaches, the Silly Season announcements have begun. Here are all the changes we can look forward to in 2026.

NASCAR Cup Series

Jimmie Johnson will return behind the wheel in 2026 – On Nov. 5, it was announced that Jimmie Johnson will drive the Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota in the Inaugural race at the San Diego Naval Base Coronado in 2026.

Zane Smith signs contract extension with Front Row Motorsports – Smith signed a multi-year extension on Oct. 23 with Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series. Crew chief Ryan Bergenty will also return.

Daniel Suárez will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports next season – Spire Motorsports announced on Oct. 22 that Suárez will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet in 2026. Suárez posted on social media that the decision to leave Trackhouse Racing was a mutual agreement to end their partnership.

Connor Zilisch will drive full-time for Trackhouse Racing in 2026 – On August 23, Trackhouse Racing announced that Zilisch will transition from the Xfinity Series to drive full-time for the team in the Cup Series in 2026. It was later revealed that he will drive the No. 88 and that Randall Burnett will join the team as his crew chief.

Denny Hamlin signs an extension with Joe Gibbs Racing – On July 9, Hamlin signed a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing through 2027.

William Byron signs four-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports – On May 23, Byron signed an extension to drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet through 2029.

Shane van Gisbergen signs multiyear extension with Trackhouse Racing – Shane van Gisbergen signed a multiyear extension with Trackhouse on Aug. 8 to continue to compete full-time in the Cup Series with the team. On Nov. 7, it was announced that he will drive the No. 97, a number he previously used in the Supercars series. The length of the extension was not revealed.

Ross Chastain will have a new crew chief in 2026 – Brandon McSwain joins Trackhouse Racing (formerly lead engineer for William Byron). Chastain’s previous crew chief, Phil Surgen, will move to another role within the company.

JR Motorsports to attempt 2026 Daytona 500

On Nov. 14, JR Motorsports confirmed that Justin Allgaier will attempt to qualify for and compete in the 2026 Daytona 500.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Jesse Love will return to Richard Childers Racing for the 2026 season – On Oct. 24, it was revealed that Love will return for a third season to drive the No. 2 Chevrolet. Whelen will also be back as the primary sponsor.

Sam Hunt Racing will have two full-time drivers in 2026 – Harrison Burton, formerly with AM Racing, will drive the No. 24 Toyota. He will join Dean Thompson, who returns to drive the No. 26 Toyota.

Sammy Smith will return to JR Motorsports in 2026 – Smith will return as the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet in 2026. It will be his third year with JR Motorsports.

Corey Day to drive full-time for Hendrick Motorsports – On Nov. 7, Hendrick Motorsports revealed that Corey Day will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet full-time in 2026 with Adam Wall as his crew chief. It will be the first full season in the Xfinity Series (now O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) for the organization since 2006.

Parker Retzlaff will drive for Viking Motorsports in 2026

On Nov. 7, Viking Motorsports announced that Retzlaff will drive the No. 99 for the team in 2026, as the organization expands to two teams. Danny Efland will join the team as Retzlaff’s crew chief.

Ryan Ellis to Young’s Motorsport in 2026 – On Nov. 10, it was announced that Ellis has signed a multi-year agreement with Young’s Motorsports to drive the No. 02 full-time.

Josh Bilicki will not return to DGM Racing in 2026 – On Nov. 13, DGM Racing announced on social media that Josh Bilicki will not return to drive for the team in 2026. Bilicki’s future plans have not been revealed.

Josh Williams will return to DGM Racing in 2026 – It was announced on Nov. 14 that Williams will return to the team to drive the No. 92 Chevrolet full-time. It will be his fifth full-time season with the organization. Steve Addington will be the full-time crew chief of the No. 92 Chevrolet

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Kaulig Racing will partner with Ram for 2026 Truck Series debut – On Aug. 23, Kaulig Racing announced that it will partner with Ram in its return to NASCAR in 2026. Kaulig Racing will have five teams in its Truck Series debut.

Brendan Queen to join Kaulig Racing’s Truck Series program – On Oct. 16, Kaulig Racing revealed that Brendan “Butterbean” Queen will drive for the team in 2026. He will be one of five Craftsman Truck Series drivers.

Justin Haley returns to Truck Series with Kaulig Racing – On Oct. 29, the team announced that Haley will return to Kaulig Racing in 2026 to drive one of the team’s Ram entries in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Daniel Dye to drive a Kaulig Racing Truck Series entry in 2026 – As announced on Aug. 29, Dye will return to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026.

Matt Crafton will retire after the 2025 season – On August 18, ThorSport Racing announced that Crafton will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

Ty Majeski will drive the No. 88 for ThorSport Racing in 2026 – ThorSport Racing announced that Majeski will take over as the driver of the No. 88 next year.

Tyler Ankrum returns to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing – On Nov. 6, the team announced that Ankrum will return to drive the No. 18 Chevrolet next season. It will be his third full-time season with the team.

Layne Riggs will return to Front Row Motorsports – On Oct. 29. Front Row Motorsports confirmed that Layne Riggs will return to the No. 34 Ford in 2026 for his third full-time season with the team.

Dawson Sutton will return to Rackley W.A.R in the Truck Series in 2026 – It was announced on Nov. 17 that Sutton will be back to drive the No. 26 full-time for the team in the upcoming season.

NASCAR returns February 1 with the Cup Series Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Check back often for all your racing news and updates.