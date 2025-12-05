Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season passes and event tickets go on sale Monday for 2026 races

Five race weekends planned for 2026 spectator schedule

LEXINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 5, 2025) – Ticket sales open Monday (Dec. 8) at 10 a.m. ET for all five major race weekends scheduled for 2026 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Individual events and Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes will be available to the public at advance pricing offering savings online at midohio.com.

The 2026 Mid-Ohio spectator schedule features the return of all five race events from 2025 highlighted by the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Fourth of July spectacular, MotoAmerica Superbikes action and IMSA sports car racing. Fans can catch all the action with the purchase of a Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass now for a special advance price of $513 through March 31, 2026, then the price increases to $594. At the standard gate pricing for all event items included, the season pass provides a $660 value.

Visit midohio.com for a summary of all the benefits of a 2026 Mid-Ohio Season Race Pass which includes Weekend General Admission, Grandstand Seat, Paddock Pass, Infield Parking and other exclusive offerings to enhance the Mid-Ohio experience. Additionally, these purchasers will get access to club weekends not open to the general public spread across April to October, encompassing more than 20 weekends.

“We encourage fans to act quickly, take advantage of the early savings, and secure their spot for another incredible season of racing,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “Over the past several years, we’ve developed a strong, diverse schedule, and we’re pleased to maintain that momentum. In July, we’ll be celebrating America’s 250th and we can’t wait to celebrate with all of our loyal INDYCAR fans.”

Fans buying individual event tickets in advance save $20 off the gate price. Also, a limited number of Weekend Reserved RV spaces and Tent Camping are available for purchase now at advance pricing.

The 2026 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course schedule is as follows:

June 5-7: O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge)

June 12-14: Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Association)

July 3-5: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (NTT INDYCAR SERIES event)

July 24-26: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

July 31-Aug. 2: MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio (Five classes of MotoAmerica action)

To kick off the five-event summer schedule, Mid-Ohio welcomes the thrills of IMSA sports car racing back for the third consecutive running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio, June 5-7, featuring a four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race. One week later on June 12-14, the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio follows with a jam-packed weekend featuring a mix of classic and contemporary sports car racing and car shows. It’s the longest continuously-running event on the track’s annual calendar.

July kicks off with Ohio’s biggest annual motorsports event, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES over Fourth of July weekend on July 3-5, during America’s 250th birthday celebration. Then the focus shifts to motorcycles as AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns for its 31st year, July 24–26. The iconic Mid-Ohio event is among the world’s largest motorcycle gatherings, featuring racing, bike shows, and North America’s biggest swap meet.

The 65th season of racing comes to a close when MotoAmerica’s high-adrenaline, two-wheeled showcase as MotoAmerica Superbikes at Mid-Ohio hits the track July 31–Aug. 2. Back for its third consecutive year, the event hosts Round 7 of the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship with five action-packed classes.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course offers one of the best family values in all of live sports and entertainment. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Visit midohio.com for more information, and follow its Facebook page @MidOhioSportsCarCourse, X @Mid_Ohio or Instagram @officialmidohio for the latest news. Sign up for the E-Club to be first to receive special offers and the latest updates.

About Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course:

A comprehensive motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course sits on 380 acres and features a permanent road-racing circuit with two primary race track configurations: 2.4-mile, 15-turn or 2.258-mile, 13-turn layout. Located 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland near Mansfield, the natural terrain road course is commonly referred to as the “Most Competitive in the U.S.” and annually hosts a diversity of locally, regionally and nationally-sanctioned race events for amateur, club and professional drivers and riders. It is also home to The Mid-Ohio School, featuring over 20 driving and riding courses, for teenagers to professional racers using Honda vehicles. Opened in 1962, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has been owned and operated by Green Savoree Mid-Ohio, LLC since 2011, just the raceway’s third private ownership group in its history.

