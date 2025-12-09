Magnus Racing to Bring Utah’s Snow to Daytona

SALT LAKE CITY (December 9, 2025) – With the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona just over six weeks away, Magnus Racing will once again return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD category, this time adding some additional Snow from their home-state of Utah.

“We’re excited to add Madison Snow to our lineup for 2026,” stated Magnus Racing team owner and driver John Potter. “With a family history well established just miles away from me in Utah, it will be something special to finally compete with one another rather than against.”

With roots also set in Utah, Madison Snow joins the Utah-based team as a now-veteran of IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car competition. With seven assorted series championships and 15 wins to his name, Madison most notably joins the team as yet another endurance specialist, having previously won The Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and Petit Le Mans.

The addition of Snow to the no. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 lineup of John Potter, Madison Snow, Spencer Pumpelly and Nicki Thiim brings further endurance success. Between all drivers, there is a combined 5.5 victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, with the tally growing when counting endurance wins at Sebring, Petit Le Mans, 24 Hours of Spa and beyond.

“Even though I’ve competed against Magnus Racing for my entire career, this feels like a group I’ve known forever,” stated Snow. “Beyond being another Utah-based group, this team is made up of a very experienced group of drivers, mechanics and engineers who I’ve gotten to know throughout my time in the sport, it was an easy choice to join the team. Joining John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly, and Nicki Thiim is fantastic opportunity. Obviously John and I have been in the Utah motorsport scene for quite some time together, and I’ve actually driven with Spencer in the past, including wins at Petit Le Mans. It’s a strong organization, and I look forward to not only driving but actually enjoying the freedom to just be myself…”

While Madison may be the newest face to the team, drivers Spencer Pumpelly, who has won this race 2.5 times, and Aston Martin factory-driver Nicki Thiim, who despite numerous 24-hour race wins has yet to capture Daytona, are excited to return in January.

“This year’s GTD field is as strong as it’s ever been,” stated Pumpelly. “People say this every year, but that’s largely because it’s true. This will be our fifth year with the Aston Martin, and every year we’ve been extremely competitive. The last two years have thrown us some bad luck with incidents out of our control, so we’re all hoping it’s out of the way in 2026.”

After two runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2023, the 2024 and 2025 rounds for Magnus saw misfortune for the team, first with a multi-car pileup taking the team out followed by an engine issue in the year following.

Beyond Daytona, Magnus Racing remains committed to a limited endurance racing schedule, with specifics to be determined as the season goes on.

The team is also entertaining opportunities to bring on new partners and participants throughout the 2026 season, with the team on offer for both sprint and select endurance rounds.

Practice for The Rolex 24 at Daytona begins on Thursday, January 22, with the 24-Hour classic running the weekend of January 24-25.