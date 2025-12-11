Hendrick Motorsports Statement

Below is a statement from Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, regarding today’s agreement between NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

“Millions of loyal NASCAR fans and thousands of hardworking people rely on our industry, and today’s resolution allows all of us to focus on what truly matters – the future of our sport. For more than 40 years, NASCAR racing has been my passion. I believe deeply in what we can accomplish when we work together. This moment presents an important opportunity to strengthen our relationships and recommit ourselves to building a collaborative and prosperous future for all stakeholders. I’m incredibly optimistic about what’s ahead. When our industry is united, there’s no limit to how far we can go or how much we can grow the sport we love.”

