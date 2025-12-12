U.S. 131 MOTORSPORTS PARK SET TO JOIN NHRA’S NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

MARTIN, Mich. (Dec. 11, 2025) – In an exciting move for NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, NHRA officials announced today that U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, a standout facility in Martin, Mich., has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of NHRA’s North Central Division (Division 3).

Known as “The Fastest Track in Michigan,” the track is one of the Midwest’s premier drag racing facilities and is well established as a favorite for both racers and fans.

U.S. 131 Motorsports Park first opened in 1962 and has an extensive schedule each year, including grassroots, regional and national events. Home to everything from nitro matches and jet cars to a standout bracket racing scene, the facility has continued to be a standout destination under Jason Peterson and his family for more than two decades.

“Our decision to move to NHRA sanctioning comes from listening closely to our racers and looking toward the long-term future of the sport,” said Peterson, VP of Operations at US 131 Motorsports Park. “The NHRA provides an incredible platform for growth, safety, and competitive opportunity. We’re excited to bring our racers expanded programs, national-level support, and a stronger path for advancement. This is a major step forward for our entire racing community.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, U.S. 131 Motorsports Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Next year, the facility will host an NHRA national open on July 8-9, leading into a Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional event on July 10-12.

NHRA is also eager to introduce new programs to engage grassroots racers, as well as expanding opportunities in junior drag racing and helping build events to showcase the standout competitors in the area. The track will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as it enters an exciting stage in its existence.

“The addition of US 131 Motorsports Park to the NHRA North Central Division has been a long-standing goal, and we are thrilled to see it become a reality,” NHRA North Central Division Director William Tharpe said.” Jason Peterson and his family have built a world-class facility that is widely respected throughout the industry, offering competitors an exceptional experience. Their inclusion will play a key role in strengthening NHRA’s presence in Michigan and elevating the overall experience for racers and fans alike.

“The timing couldn’t be better as we celebrate NHRA’s 75th Anniversary. Consistency has always been one of our greatest strengths, and we look forward to extending that same level of support and stability to Jason and the US 131 Motorsports Park team.”

