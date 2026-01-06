Tune In: 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Begins Saturday, January 10

2026 MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BEGINS WITH MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across Entire Series; All Spanish-Language Broadcasts will also be Available on Peacock Throughout 2026 Season

2026 Season of Supercross Racing Kicks Off with Three Consecutive Weeks of Competition in California

Defending and Three-Time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb Headlines Competitive Field

Leigh Diffey, 15-Time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael, and Seven-Time AMA Champion James Stewart to Call Race

SMX Video Pass Remains Home for International Viewers; Available in English, Spanish, and French

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 6, 2025 – The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season begins this Saturday, Jan. 10, from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California, starting live at 6:30 p.m. ET with exclusive pre-race coverage on Peacock followed by the race at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

There will be an SMX Season Preview special live from Anaheim starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock which will include an encore presentation of the 2026 season preview show.

Saturday’s season opener is headlined by the defending and three-time Supercross Champion, Cooper Webb, two-time SMX 450 runner-up Hunter Lawrence, six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac, 2023 Supercross 450 Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, two-time Pro Motocross Champion, Ken Roczen, as well as Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and two-time MXGP champion Jorge Prado. Three-time SMX 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence is out due to injury. Two-time 250 SMX World Champion, Haiden Deegan, headlines a deep field in the Western Divisional 250SMX Class.

2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

Leigh Diffey will serve as play-by-play with 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart serving as analysts. Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo and featuring Haley Shanley and Steven “Lurch” Scott.

The pre-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET will feature Diffey, Carmichael, Stewart, Christien, Thomas, Jason Weigandt, Brayton, and Cianciarulo.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

For the first time, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season, beginning with this Saturday’s season opener at 7 p.m. ET. Play-by-play veteran, Edgar Lopez, and former racer, Tommy Rios, serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast all year long.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael / James Stewart

Reporters: Will Christien / Jason Thomas / Jason Weigandt

Race Day Live: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Haley Shanley / Steven “Lurch” Scott

How To Watch (all times ET)

Streaming – Peacock

TV – NBCSN

^ Available in Spanish-lanuage on Peacock

How To Listen (all times ET)

Satellite Radio – NBC Sports Audio – SiriusXM Channel 85

For international viewers, the SMX Video Pass (smxvideopass.com) remains the exclusive home for all Monster Energy SMX World Championship events in English, Spanish, and French.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Instagram: @supermotocross

Facebook: @supermotocross

X: @supermotocross

YouTube: @supermotocross

TikTok: @supermotocross

About NBC Sports:

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.