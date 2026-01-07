Women’s Motocross Championship Joins SuperMotocross League with Presenting Level Partnership Support from Synchrony

2026 Season to Feature Six Rounds Alongside Pro Motocross Championship, WMX Showcase Added to SMX World Championship Final

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 7, 2026) – Following a banner season that saw the emergence of the best and brightest female athletes in the sport, the Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) will take another groundbreaking step forward beginning in 2026 with its inclusion into the SMX LeagueTM. Additionally, the series will receive presenting level support from leading consumer financing company Synchrony to establish the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony. The 2026 season will once again consist of six rounds this summer, with each event taking place in conjunction with the prestigious Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, the WMX will step into the playoff spotlight with the introduction of a showcase race at the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM Final in September.

“The WMX was a bright spot for the sport last season and will break new barriers entering the 2026 campaign. This is a landmark moment for the WMX and all female enthusiasts within the motocross community,” said Carrie Coombs-Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “We have long been committed to providing a platform for the fastest women’s racers to compete and now have a true global stage to showcase their talents with vital partnership support. Women’s athletics as a whole is finally receiving the attention it deserves, and we’re thrilled that excitement and embrace has expanded to include our corner of the sporting world.”

The Women’s Motocross Championship will join the SMX League beginning with the 2026 season, with presenting level support from new series partner Synchrony. Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

The racing format for the 2026 season will consist of action spread across two days, with Moto 1 held each Friday and Moto 2 held each Saturday alongside the stars of the Pro Motocross Championship. The WMX’s inclusion on Saturday will allow for broadcast coverage from all six rounds on Peacock, providing unprecedented exposure for the championship that will include an expanded global reach through SMX Video Pass.

The battle for the championship will get underway at the famed Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California (June 5-6) and will then head to the mile-high altitude of Colorado for the Thunder Valley National (June 12-13) before traveling east to the Mason-Dixon Line for the High Point National (June 19-20). The WMX will enjoy a midseason summer break before returning for a three-round stretch run to crown a champion, beginning with the Unadilla National in Central New York (August 14-15), the Budds Creek National in Southern Maryland (August 21-22) and concluding with the Ironman National in Indiana (August 28-29).

The newest addition to the racing calendar is the WMX’s anticipated addition to the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM Final, which will take place on September 26 and will include a postseason showcase of the most elite female talent on the planet. Here, the stars of WMX will race under the bright lights of the SMX’s most high-profile race, competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

“As the SMX World Championship continues to grow, WMX will play an integral role in that expansion,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross for Feld Motor Sports. “Synchrony joining as a presenting partner in support of women’s motocross is a powerful endorsement of the value these athletes bring to the sport.”

A driving force of what will be a landmark season for the WMX is a new partnership with Synchrony, which has been a fixture within the powersports community through the Synchrony Outdoors division, aimed at benefitting powersports enthusiasts. Through that division Synchrony has become a dedicated advocate of women in motorcycling, sponsoring the 2025 edition of the Babes in the Dirt Off-Road Adventure Series in partnership with KTM North America and spearheading initiatives to empower current riders and get more women on two wheels. Synchrony has also been a familiar presence within the SMX paddock through its support of race teams and partnerships with competing manufacturers, and its presenting partnership with WMX will help elevate that championship even more. Its support will position the athletes and the series with its largest platform to date, which will bring historic levels of exposure and viewership that will establish the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony as one of the world’s premier racing series.

“Sponsoring WMX is a natural extension of Synchrony’s commitment to the powersports community and, in particular, the rapidly growing segment of women riders. Women are bringing fresh energy and enthusiasm to motocross, and we’re excited to amplify their impact on the sport,” said Susan Medrano, SVP and GM, Synchrony Outdoors. “We aim to share a spotlight on the importance of women riders and fuel the momentum we’ve been building with the community. Together, we hope to inspire even more women to get involved, strengthening the motocross community as a whole.”

About the Women’s Motocross Championship

The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, features the world’s fastest female outdoor motocross racers. The 6-round series begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in June and concludes at the Ironman National in August. It includes stops at premier facilities across America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Indiana. These female racers compete in a two-moto format on machines ranging from 125cc to 250cc. The WMX series is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, a West Virginia-based company and industry leader in power sports event production.

About MX Sports Pro Racing

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, whose mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of racing athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship

The Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates in a season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country’s most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country’s #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.

