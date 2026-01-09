Ross Chastain Returns to Niece Motorsports for Eight Races in the 2026 Season

Salisbury, NC (January 9, 2026) – Niece Motorsports proudly welcomes multi-time winner and defending Coca-Cola 600 champion, Ross Chastain, back to its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) driver roster in 2026.

Chastain, who enters his ninth year competing for the organization, remains a mainstay since joining in 2018. The Alva, Florida native has driven a Niece Motorsports truck to victory lane on five occasions – the most of any driver – and delivered the team’s first win at Kansas Speedway in 2019.

Throughout the 2025 season, the veteran driver made five NCTS starts with Niece Motorsports, finishing as high as second at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In each of his races, Chastain posed a threat as a contender for the race win.

Over the offseason, NASCAR adjusted the rules to allow Cup Series drivers with three or more years of experience to participate in eight races instead of five. Chastain plans to take full advantage of the opportunity by competing in as many races as possible.

“It’s great to be back with Niece Motorsports in a larger capacity this year,” said Chastain. “When I heard about the rule change, I knew we had to run more races together. We’ve got a great core group of people here in Salisbury and I want to bring them all back to victory lane. I’m thankful to have the opportunity and appreciate the ownership group and our partners for making it happen, along with everyone at Trackhouse for allowing me to run in the Truck Series.”

Driving the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado this year, Chastain will reunite with Phil Gould as his crew chief, who guided him to a runner-up points finish in 2019. He will share the ride with series newcomer, Landen Lewis, along with a third driver, who will be announced in the near future.

“We’re thrilled to have Ross (Chastain) in our trucks for more races this year,” said Cody Efaw, CEO of Niece Motorsports. “Ross has been a huge part of our team since he first joined us, and his input is invaluable. Considering the young group of drivers we have in the fold this year, Ross will be a tremendous asset for those guys to learn from. We look forward to having him contend for wins each time he straps into the No. 45 truck this year.”

Chastain’s race schedule will be revealed as the season progresses, along with primary partner announcements for the campaign.

The 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 13 with live coverage airing on FS1. For all the latest news, please visit NieceMotorsports.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. Founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, the team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).