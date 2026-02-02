TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR NHRA’S DEBUT AT U.S. 131 MOTORSPORTS PARK AND ROCKINGHAM DRAGWAY

Tickets also available for NHRA’s first-time appearances at South Georgia Motorsports Park and Maryland International Raceway

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 2, 2026) – Tickets are now on sale for the first two races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs, as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series prepares for its full national-event debuts at both U.S. 131 Motorsports Park and Rockingham Dragway.

The inaugural NHRA Great Lakes Nationals in Martin, Mich., takes place Sept. 18-20 to open the six-race playoffs, while the NHRA Nationals at The Rock takes place a week later, Sept. 25-27, in Rockingham. With heavy demand and ample excitement for NHRA’s debut at the two facilities during its 75th anniversary season, fans are encouraged to get their tickets early to a pair of must-see events.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.nhra.com/tickets.

Tickets are also on sale for two other tracks making their NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series debuts in 2026, with the return of the NHRA Southern Nationals taking place at South Georgia Motorsports Park on May 1-3 for the first time and the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals following on May 29-31 at Maryland International Raceway.

Combined, NHRA will hold races at four new national event facilities during the 2026 campaign, further displaying NHRA’s growth during the milestone 75th season that includes a premier list of national event tracks in 19 markets across the country.

The 75th anniversary season opens March 5-8 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, the first of 20 races in 2026.

The first-time stops at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park and Rockingham Dragway open the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, as all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle look to start fast in the playoffs and capture a championship during NHRA’s celebratory season. Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Richard Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) open the season as reigning world champs.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com. To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.nhra.com/tickets.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.