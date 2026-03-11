NASCAR Track News
MAROON 5 AND POST MALONE WILL HEADLINE THE 2026 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Two global superstars bring an electrifying weekend of music to COTA

Austin, TX – March 11, 2026 – Circuit of The Americas is thrilled to announce the headlining artists for the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix: with Maroon 5 on October 23rd and Post Malone on October 24th. From high-octane racing to chart-topping performances, this year’s event will deliver 36 hours of nonstop entertainment across the weekend of October 23-25.

Friday night, October 23, GRAMMY Award-winning pop rock band Maroon 5 will take the stage at the Germania Insurance Super Stage to kick off race weekend. With over two decades of global hits, Maroon 5 has become one of the most successful bands in modern music. Fronted by Adam Levine, the group has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and delivered chart-toppers like “Sugar,” “This Love,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and “Girls Like You.” Their energetic live show and endless string of hits will set the tone for an incredible USGP weekend.

On Saturday, October 24, global superstar Post Malone will headline the Germania Insurance Super Stage. One of the most influential artists of his generation, Post Malone has shattered streaming records with his genre-blending sound. With massive hits including “Circles,” “Rockstar,” “Sunflower,” and “I Had Some Help,” his Saturday night performance promises to be one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

Friday and Saturday single-day tickets and concert upgrades are on sale now. With a packed schedule of racing, music, culinary experiences, and more, the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is set to deliver an unforgettable experience on and off the track. Access to musical performances is included with your ticket. Visit TheCircuit.com/F1 for full details and tickets.

ABOUT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world’s greatest drivers competing in motorsport’s biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin’s largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas, there is fun at every turn.

Official Release
