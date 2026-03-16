Next round of Fan Zone entertainment announced for 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway

Free, family-friendly entertainment offered all weekend in Dover Motor Speedway’s award-winning Fan Zone

Live performances, interactive attractions and roaming entertainers complement on-track action

Just 62 days remain until the NASCAR All-Star Race at The Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (March 16, 2026) — Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, consistently recognized as NASCAR’s best, will once again be packed with free entertainment, interactive attractions and family-friendly fun during the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

Open throughout the weekend, the Fan Zone will be buzzing with live performances, roaming entertainers, hands-on activities and larger-than-life photo opportunities designed to keep the energy high from gates open to the checkered flag on Sunday. From over-the-top attractions to unexpected surprises around every corner, the Fan Zone adds another layer of excitement to an already unforgettable race weekend, with even more entertainment still to be announced.

“Hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race is an honor, and we’re thrilled to welcome the sport’s biggest stars and our loyal fans back to Dover,” said Mike Tatoian, President of Dover Motor Speedway. “With race weekend just 62 days away, the countdown is officially on. We take a lot of pride in delivering the best Fan Zone in all of motorsports, and we can’t wait to surprise and delight fans when they arrive on the property this May.”

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway will feature a full slate of NASCAR competition, including the ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, May 15, the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, May 16, and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on the high banks of The Monster Mile on Sunday, May 17. Elite stock car racing meets nonstop off-track entertainment, making Dover a must-visit destination for race fans and families alike.

Fans can find the latest Fan Zone attractions and entertainment updates at www.DoverMotorSpeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/

The Fan Zone opens at the following times each day:

Friday, May 15: Noon

Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 17: 8 a.m.

Along with the attractions announced below, Dover Motor Speedway previously revealed the return of MILES BEACH, presented by Visit Delaware, a beach-themed area of the Fan Zone featuring hundreds of tons of sand, a boardwalk-style setup and attractions including live sea lions, a shark exhibit and a stingray experience.

FEATURED FAN ZONE ENTERTAINMENT FOR 2026

Krazy Maze: This giant interactive maze dares fans to find their way through twists, turns and surprises at every step. Designed for all ages, the Krazy Maze delivers a fun mental challenge that keeps fans guessing at every corner. Its sprawling design creates a walk-through adventure that surprises fans with just how big and tricky it really is.

Frick Frack Blackjack: Forget cash and forget the rules. Frick Frack Blackjack is a comedy-driven game show where fans are invited to play a no-cash, no-limit version of blackjack by bartering everyday items, jokes or ridiculous dares. With nonstop banter between players, dealers and the crowd, no two hands are ever the same and the laughs keep coming.

Micro Wrestling: Back by popular request, Micro Wrestling brings big personalities, big energy and fast-paced action straight to the Fan Zone. Featuring live professional wrestling, crowd interaction and plenty of jaw dropping moments, this high-energy experience always draws a crowd and delivers a show fans won’t forget.

World’s Largest Duck: Yes, the largest rubber duck in the world! For the third year in a row, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, affectionately known as “Mama Duck,” returns to the Dover Motor Speedway Fan Zone. Standing more than six stories tall, this massive inflatable has become one of the most popular and most photographed attractions on property, and it’s impossible to miss.

Dialed Action: High-flying, heart-pounding and impossible to ignore, Dialed Action brings extreme sports excitement to the Fan Zone all weekend long. Featuring BMX bikes, motorcycles and daring freestyle stunts, each performance delivers big air, jaw-dropping tricks and edge-of-your-seat moments that stop fans in their tracks.

Bumper Cars: Before and after America’s best drivers go wheel-to-wheel on the high-speed Monster Mile, fans can jump behind the wheel of some low-speed vehicles themselves. The Fan Zone bumper cars offer classic fun and friendly, yet full-contact competition, making them a must-stop attraction for fans of all ages.

AmirrorCAN Man: Towering at nearly seven feet tall and dressed in red, white and blue mirror armor, the AmirrorCAN Man brings a patriotic presence to the Fan Zone as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence. Complete with a top hat, cane and American flag, this strolling performer creates fun photo opportunities while interacting with fans throughout race weekend.

NASCAR Kids Zone, presented by good2grow: Young race fans can burn off some energy in the NASCAR Kids Zone, a dedicated interactive play area designed for fans 12 and under. With plenty of hands-on activities and NASCAR-themed fun, the Kids Zone gives younger fans a place to play, explore and be part of the excitement throughout race weekend.

Rock-It Robot: Standing nine feet tall and powered by music, Rock-It Robot is a roaming Fan Zone favorite. This towering, dancing gentle giant moves through the crowd interacting with fans, striking poses and creating larger-than-life photo opportunities wherever he goes.

Little Farm: A slice of the barnyard right at The Monster Mile! Little Farm lets fans get up close with ponies, goats, donkeys and other friendly animals. With pony rides and free face painting for kids, it’s a fan-favorite stop that delivers smiles for families and animal lovers alike.

Plant Guy: Is he a plant? Or is he a performer? Fans won’t know until they come across him. Blending seamlessly into the scenery, Plant Guy suddenly comes to life, surprising unsuspecting guests and creating hilarious moments and photo opportunities throughout the Fan Zone.

Additional Fan Zone entertainment, attractions and interactive experiences will be announced in the coming months. Access to the Fan Zone is free for all fans with a ticket to the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

For the latest updates, schedules and additional announcements, fans are encouraged to visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com and follow Dover Motor Speedway on social media.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to purchase tickets for NASCAR All-Star Weekend, explore camping and parking options, or sign up for email updates.

FOLLOW US:

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