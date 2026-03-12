RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 92 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 12 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes. Clint Bowyer (spring 2009) and Kevin Harvick (spring 2010) hold the organization’s best result of second. Tyler Reddick earned a pole for RCR at the Sin City racetrack in 2022.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… RCR has five wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, most recently by Austin Hill in March 2023. Other drivers to win in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition for the Welcome, N.C.-based organization include Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). RCR has racked up four poles in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with drivers Harvick (2007), Ty Dillon (2014), A. Dillon (2015) and Myatt Snider (2020). In their most recent appearance at the track in October 2025, Jesse Love finished fourth and Austin Hill tenth, helping to contribute to RCR’s 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition at the track.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has two top-five and three top-10 finishes. The North Carolina native has completed 95.6 percent of all the laps run at the 1.5-mile oval.

Previous Winner… Dillon is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 2013 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion went to Victory Lane in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition at the track in March 2015, leading 183 of the scheduled 200 laps. Dillon also earned a NASCAR Truck Series win at the track in September 2010.

Last Week… Dillon and the No. 3 team showcased strong speed, consistently running inside the top-15 during last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The North Carolina native was on pace for his first top-10 finish of the season, before cutting a tire with less than 25 laps to go. Dillon was running eighth prior to the cut tire, ultimately finishing the race 16th, the team’s best finish this season.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Teams Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Dillon and his family's personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a great mile-and-a-half. The track is rough through Turns 1 and 2, and you have to be able to cut through the bumps. Restarts are wild, too. Vegas is an awesome place to go.”

What makes Las Vegas Motor Speedway a race every fan should experience in person?

“Obviously, the atmosphere at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is pretty cool. You get the nightlife and the fun that goes on in the city, and it just naturally translates over to the track. I feel like the racing is really good. The groove has spread out over the years. The track has a lot of character. It’s a cool track.”

What’s the biggest win you’ve had on or off the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“It’s hard to choose between my NASCAR Truck Series win and my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win there. I loved my NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win in the No. 33 racing Ryan Blaney in the Penske car at the end of the race in 2015. Nick Harrison was the crew chief, and he decided to keep me out. We dominated the entire race, and when the caution came out we stayed out but Blaney came to pit road to get tires. Nick lied to me and told me that no one got tires. All of the sudden, I’m having to race Blaney with what I’ve got. I blocked him all the way to the grass in that race and was able to win it on older tires. After the race, Nick just said ‘I told you we’d be all right,’ and I was like, ‘what do you mean?’, and he told me Blaney had tires behind me. I was glad he didn’t say anything during the race. I knew as dominant as we had been all day, that when Blaney caught me as fast as he did, that I was in a situation and there was no way we were on even tires. It was just a ‘it is what it is’ situation, and I hoped that his stuff fell off.”

Any Carolina Cowboys success in Las Vegas or big wins from your PBR team in Sin City?

“Oh yeah, The Carolina Cowboys won the championship in Las Vegas this past year, so that was cool. The year before last, the PBR Teams Series Championship and the NASCAR Cup Series race were in Las Vegas on the same weekend. I got wrecked out of the Cup race early so I went over to T-Mobile and I got to watch the Carolina Cowboys lose the championship. And then, this year, we made it to the championship again and were able to win it. It was an awesome feeling.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 7, 2004, and since then the Las Vegas native has gone on to achieve much success at his home track. Sunday’s 400-mile race will mark Busch’s 30th start in the premier series at the 1.5-mile oval. Busch has one win (2009), 12 top-five, 16 top-10 finishes, an average starting position of 11.5, and an average finishing position of 11.9. Busch has completed 94.2 percent (7,328 of 7,781) of laps competed at the Nevada speedway.

Back Where it Started… Busch grew up approximately 20 miles from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where the now 40-year-old graduated with honors from Durango High School in 2002. Busch began his career racing legend cars at the age of 13, winning two Legend Car championships at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and 65 Legend Car events.

Battle of the Buschs… The second installment of the Battle of the Buschs was held last fall in Las Vegas at The Bull Ring with both Kyle and Brexton Busch racing in the same legends car race. In both installments of the showdown held to date, Kyle has raced supreme. Last November in Las Vegas, Kyle earned his second Battle of the Buschs victory, finishing fifth, while Brexton ended the race ninth.

Pole Position… Busch is the only driver to win consecutive Cup Series poles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, accomplishing the feat in 2008 and 2009. Additionally, Busch is one of only two drivers (Denny Hamlin) in series history to win from the pole at the west coast track, earning the first starting position in 2009 en route to securing the race victory that same weekend.

An Impressive Track Record… Busch owns numerous Cup Series records at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2009, Busch became the youngest race winner (23 years, 9 months, and 27 days) in track history. Among active drivers, Busch owns the most top-five finishes (12) and starts (29).

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success in Sin City, Busch has also won two NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and four NASCAR Truck Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last Time in Las Vegas… At last year’s October race in Las Vegas, Busch and the No. 8 team rolled off deep in the pack from the 32nd position. Undeterred, the Nevada native drove his way to the front and on the race’s penultimate restart, sat just outside the top-10. In the final laps, Busch narrowly avoided a wreck in the front of the field which helped propelled him to an eighth-place finish.

Last Week… Busch and the No. 8 team fell two laps down early after the Las Vegas native cut a tire in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. As the race progressed the team received the free pass twice to get back on the lead lap and finish the day in 17th place.

About Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What makes this track unique to its other 1.5-mile brethren?

“I would say what’s cool about Vegas and makes it a little bit different from the other mile and a half racetracks out there is the banking. It’s probably banked more than some of the others and it lends itself to some really good racing. A lot of the other mile and a half racetracks have sort of been repaved over the years with progressive banking, but this one still has standard banking, but it races really well. You can run bottom, middle, top, it kind of depends where your car works well.”

How does having multiple grooves play into the driver’s hands having a choice at a track like this to find clean air and keep momentum?

“Anytime you go to any of these racetracks you’re always fighting clean air. The leader always has the advantage, but if you’re in traffic you want to be able to find a groove that works for you outside of their wake. So being able to run bottom or being able to run top and having that maneuverability within your racecar, but also you to kind of change your lines is really important to put on a good race.”

What is the vibe of the Las Vegas racetrack and how do you experience that as a driver there?

“I think it’s a really cool vibe at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Not only do you get some of the nightlife there, but you get the racetrack as well, the neon garage with all of its access, the fan area as well with everything going on out there, driver appearances, stage appearances, cool celebrities coming out to that race sometimes. So it’s a really neat race to be apart of, and you should come check it out.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made four career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last October, the now 21-year-old showed speed and finished fourth. Growing up in Menlo Park, California, Love attended races at the 1.5-mile oval in person throughout his childhood.

Intermediate Success… Across six 1.5-mile races last season, Love and the No. 2 team were consistent, registering one top-five and 5 top-10 finishes, while leading 26 laps and posting an average finish of 6.8. His best finish at a 1.5-mil oval was third at last year’s Las Vegas spring race.

Last Week… The California native started on the front row in Saturday night’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Love and the No. 2 led a race-high 114 laps and won Stage 2, his second stage win of the season. Love lost the race lead with 13 laps to go to eventual race winner Justin Allgaier and finished runner-up. The 21-year old finished with 55 points, the second highest total amongst all drivers that night. Love continues his streak finishing in the top-10 in each of his five starts at the Avondale oval in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Did You Know? Love is the only driver who has finished inside the top-10 in all four O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season. Love earned a ninth-place result in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, a fifth-place effort at EchoPark Speedway, a fourth-place finish at Circuit of The Americas and a runner-up finish last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. He has a fifth-place average finish thus far in 2026, the best amongst full-time drivers.

Still Streaking… Love currently holds the longest active streak of running at the finish of races, as the Menlo Park, California native has 18 straight events without a DNF. The young gun also has the longest active top-10 streak with five, dating back to his winning performance in the final race of the 2025 campaign.

Get to the Points… Following his runner-up finish in last week’s race at Phoenix Raceway, Love continues to gain ground in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship driver standings, currently second with 181 points, three points behind current leader Justin Allgaier and two points ahead of his RCR teammate Austin Hill.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Thoughts on Las Vegas?

“Looking forward to Las Vegas. We’ve been pretty good. It’s a track that I circle on my calendar every year. We want to redeem ourselves for last week’s race. I got all the motivation needed this weekend. I grew up racing in Vegas, practically lived there for a while. It kind of feels like going home when I go race there. I want to win in front of all the people I grew up with.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made nine career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning one win (spring 2023), three top-five, and seven top-10 finishes. In eight NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Nevada speedway, the Winston, Georgia native has led a total of 80 laps and captured two victories (fall 2019, fall 2020), four top-five, and six top-10 results.

Top-10 Stretch… Dating back to the fall 2022 event, Hill has finished inside the top-10 in the last seven O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Did You Know? Hill is the only active driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field who has won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Truck Series.

Intermediate Success… In six races at mile-and-a-half ovals last season, Hill was a consistent contender, securing four top-five and six top-10 results. The No. 21 Chevrolet had an average finishing position of 5.1, highlighted by a pair of third-place results and a pair of fourth-place efforts. The 31-year-old is a multi-time winner on intermediate tracks, claiming the checkered flag previously at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2023) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (2024).

150 Starts Complete… Last weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway marked Hill’s 150th O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start. In those events, Hill has claimed 15 wins – an impressive 10 percent of his starts, 54 top-five (36 percent) and 89 top-10 finishes (59 percent). The racer has also led a total of 1,391 laps.

Last Week… One week ago at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 21 team started in the 13th position, made significant adjustments throughout the race in an effort to improve the car’s handling, and rallied to a 12th-place result.

Get to the Points… With four races complete in the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series campaign, Hill currently holds the third position in the driver championship point standings. The veteran racer is only five points behind leader Justin Allgaier.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT… 1-800-PACK-RAT makes moving and storage simple by providing customers with all-steel portable storage containers for local and long-distance moves, as well as convenient on- or off-site storage. The North Carolina-based company opened its first locations in 2003 and now has more than 85 locations across the United States.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

With past success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, what is the outlook for this weekend?

With past success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, what is the outlook for this weekend?

"Las Vegas has always been a good place for me to go, even dating back to the Truck Series days. I've won races there on the Truck side, and we've also been able to get a win on the O'Reilly side. We always seem to be in contention when it matters. Even if we don't win the race, we find ways to run inside the top-five. On a bad day, we run seventh or eighth. The track itself just fits my driving style. Over the years, the track has been bottom dominant, where you want to paint your left side tires on the white line, and I've been known to be a bottom feeder or someone who likes to catfish through the corner."